Heeramandi actor Aditi Rao Hydari picks golden ethnic outfit for first Cannes 2024 appearance. See pics

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who recently appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is all set to walk the red carpet at the 77th edition of Cannes Film Festival. On Tuesday evening, she was seen attending an event at the Bharat Pavilion. Aditi chose a golden ethnic look, paired with golden jumkas and gajra, for her first Cannes 2024 spotting. Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari reacts to her viral Gajagamini walk from Heeramandi Aditi Rao Hydari attended an event during the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2024 on Wednesday. (Pic: PIB In Meghalaya)

Aditi Rao Hydari's new pics from Cannes 2024

Sharing photos with the actor, PIB In Meghalaya tweeted, "Renowned Indian DOP (director of photography) Santosh Sivan received annual Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award, at Cannes Film Festival 2024, becoming the first Asian recipient of the award! The Bharat Pavilion also witnessed the presence of actor @aditiraohydari." Aditi spoke about the cinematographer at the event.

Aditi at Cannes

After Aishwarya Rai, Aditi will attend the prestigious film festival as an ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. Early on Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to share new photos of herself before she left India for France. The actor sported a white jacket with a pair of black pants and a matching cap in the photos clicked at her home.

She mentioned her team for Cannes 2024, and wrote in her caption, “I Cannes. Wish me luck! We Cannes! Sanu, Eli poo, Sandy, Esther, Vaishnav, Santu, Panks, Shakeel May the force be with us! We are worth it!!!! @lorealparis @lorealindia.”

The actor made her Cannes debut in 2022 and wore gorgeous looks, on and off the red carpet. She also attended the film festival in 2023. Her first look at Cannes 2023 was a dreamy blue Oscar De La Renta look, which she wore for a L'Oreal shoot. The actor then graced the red carpet in a ruffled, sunflower yellow gown by Michael Cinco.

Aditi is being lauded for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The series also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.