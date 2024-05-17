Aishwarya Rai goes all out with dramatic blue look for second Cannes 2024 appearance. Watch

It’s that time of the year again when fans look forward to Aishwarya Rai’s red-carpet appearances at the Cannes Film Festival. And boy, does she plan to deliver this year with one dramatic look after another. On day 2 of Cannes, Aishwarya switched the monochrome and gold for blues and silvers. She will be attending the screening of Kinds of Kindness. (Also Read: Cannes 2024: 5 details from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's day 1 look you can't miss) Aishwarya Rai opted for a dramatic look on her second appearance at Cannes 2024.(X)

Aishwarya Rai’s second Cannes look

Aishwarya’s second Cannes look was all about that dramatic flair. Pictures shared on X (formerly Twitter) show her dressed in a silver and blue outfit with dramatic sleeves and a poufy skirt. The actor truly looked like she was red-carpet royalty in a gown designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. Aishwarya was recently injured and had her hand in a cast. But she did not let that stop her from slaying this look.

Aishwarya Rai’s first Cannes look

For her first look at the screening of Megalopolis, Aishwarya made heads turn in a monochrome gown with gold detailing. She opted for a dramatic gown with a flattering silhouette and puff sleeves that almost hid her cast. Gold thunderbolts made their way through her torso while the long train was adorned with golden, hand-beaten, molten flowers. She accessorised the look with chunky gold hoops and glowy makeup.

Earlier in the day

Fans spotted Aishwarya and Aradhya earlier in the day in France. In the pictures shared on X, Aishwarya can be seen dressed in a blue jacket paired with a white shirt and pants. Aradhya looked comfortable in a co-ord set. The mother-daughter duo posed for a few pictures on the balcony of Hotel Martinez before Aishwarya got changed for the day and got ready to walk the red carpet.

Other celebs at Cannes

Apart from Aishwarya, celebrities like Sobhita Dhulipala, Kiara Advani and Aditi Rao Hydari will also be making their presence felt at the international film festival. This year, numerous social media influencers also made their way there.