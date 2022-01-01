Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posts New Year selfie with daughter, fan says, ‘Slowly Aradhya is taking over this account’

In her first social media post of 2022, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted a selfie with daughter Aaradhya with a New Year greeting to her fans. In the picture, Aaradhya can be seen making a heart shape with her hands. “Here’s wishing you all a very Happy New Year with lots of Love, Peace, Good Health and Happiness God Bless,” Aishwarya wrote alongside the picture.

While most fans either appreciated the picture calling it cute or wished Aish in return, one had a different take. One fan remarked how, of late, Aradhya is featuring on Aishwarya’s account increasingly. “Slowly Aaradhya is taking over this account,” he wrote.

Other fans had more traditional responses as they wished the actor and her daughter back. But many commented their wish to see Aishwarya back on screen again. "Looking forward to having you back on the celluloid this year,” wrote one fan. Several others echoed similar sentiments.

Aishwarya’s last appearance on the silver screen was back in the 2018 film Fanney Khan, where she co-starred with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. In fact, in the last eleven years, she has appeared in only four films.

However, fans can take some solace knowing that she will indeed appear on screen this year. Aishwarya is making her comeback to the Tamil film industry this year with the two-part film series Ponniyin Selvan, which stars Vikram, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi. The first part of the series will release this year. The film is being made on a budget of ₹500 crore as per some reports. Aishwarya had made her film debut in the Tamil industry with the 1997 film Iruvar. She was also seen opposite Rajinikanth in the 2010 film Enthiran.

