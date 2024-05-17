Cannes 2024: 5 details from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's day 1 look you can't miss

When the Cannes film festival rolls out its red carpet in France, there is one name from Bollywood whose outing everyone anticipates and it is of Aishwarya Rai. This year, the Bollywood actor was back at the film gala, and made quite a flutter with her dramatic black and white gown. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes 2024 look forces us to revisit 5 times her sartorial choices left us unimpressed) Aishwarya Rai’s first spotting at the red carpet of Cannes 2024 was at the premiere of Megalopolis.

The actor, who is representing the L'Oréal beauty at the fest made her first outing at the film festival with the premiere of Hollywood film, Megalopolis.

For the outing, she chose a custom Falguni Shane Peacock couture. Her gown showcased the perfect combination of black and white and was meticulously crafted with exquisite hand-beaten molten gold flowers and plates, making it a true work of art. And there were many things which stand out from the outing. We list five such:

Arm in cast

Aishwarya’s right hand might have been injured, making her wear a white cast on the red carpet, but it could not dampen her charisma on the red carpet. She made quite an impact in a dramatic black gown and puff sleeves, which seemed to complement her hand plaster. As a result, it seemed more like an accessory instead of a cast. She owned the evening with her grateful poses, radiant smile and exuberance.

Tied up hair after months

This time, she ditched her usual go to sleek straight hair for an updo with brown highlights. To add to the experiment, she opted for heavy gold half-hoop earrings, which made quite a statement, and put all the focus on her expressions. Fans were glad that Aishwarya looked resplendent in a different hairstyle which brought out her features.

Hand-beaten gold flowers

There was a touch of gold to her outing. The highlight of her dramatic look was the gold flowers adoring her gown, which added some drama to her look. Her train, which flared from the end of her gown, came with lots of hand-beaten gold flowers. According to Vogue, the designers Falguni and Shane Peacock used the gold flowers to honour the actor and signify “a certain timelessness” in the actor's life and career.

Helping hand from daughter

Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya was seen walking hand-in-hand helping her during her outing, off the red carpet. Since Aishwarya's right arm was injured and had a cast on it, Aaradhya was making sure that her mother was comfortable when she stepped out of her hotel. Several videos of the moment have emerged on social media, and are winning hearts.

Nude shade of pink

In a subtle shift from her usual dramatic red lip, Aishwarya opted for more of a subtle 2024 Cannes outing. For her make-up, she kept things minimal, and went for winged eyeliner which accentuated her eyes and completed the look with a nude shade of pink for the lips. Her look radiated an charm and sophistication.