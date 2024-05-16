Injured Aishwarya Rai heads to Cannes Film Festival with daughter Aaradhya, fans wonder why her arm is in a sling

Cannes Film Festival regular Aishwarya Rai is all set to walk the red carpet this year as well. On Wednesday evening, Aishwarya was seen at the airport with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, heading for Cannes. But, it was her right arm, cast in a sling, that raised concern among many fans. Although the actor seemed tight-lipped about any injury, fans took to social media to raise concern in the comments. (Also read: Cannes Film Festival: Kiara Advani, Aishwarya Rai, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Indians set to dazzle this year) Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Rai Bachchan were seen at the airport on Wednesday evening.

Aishwarya heads to Cannes

In a video that was taken and shared on Instagram by a paparazzi account, Aishwarya was seen getting out of her car with daughter Aaradhya along with her. The actor had her right arm in a sling, with a white cast that was visible around the wrist. She paired a knee-length blue coat with a black outfit, and kept her hair untied. Aaradhya was seen in a light blue hoodie and black pants. Aishwarya waved at the media for a few seconds and then entered the Mumbai airport.

Fan reactions

Reacting to her injury, several fans raised concern in the comments. One fan said, “OMG she will walk Cannes with injured hands, God bless!” A second fan commented, “I hope she is fine and well. The most gorgeous graceful person Aishwarya. Cant wait to see her at cannes. Love her so much.” A comment read, “The way she is taking care of her daughter. Wow!” “Looking forward to her Cannes look,” read another comment.

Aishwarya Rai made her first appearance on the red carpet in a Neeta Lulla saree, with heavy gold jewellery, at Cannes Film Festival 2002. It was the year when her film Devdas had premiered at the festival. She was present with actor Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Since then, the actor has graced the festival almost every year. She will once again mark her presence at the gala as one of the brand ambassadors for L'Oreal Paris.

Apart from Aishwarya, actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Shobita Dhulipala, and Kiara Advani will also be seen at Cannes. Urvashi Rautela had already debuted her pink look at Cannes, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Deepti Sadhwani has already walked the red carpet so far.