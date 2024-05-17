Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes 2024 look forces us to revisit 5 times her sartorial choices left us unimpressed

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful women on planet earth. Since we know that’s a fact it pains us, as well as her fans, when we see her in unflattering outfits. The latest example is her first look at the 77th Cannes Film Festival where she attended the premiere of Megalopolis. On Thursday, Aishwarya walked the red carpet wearing a black corsetted gown by Falguni Shane Peacock with a fluffy white shrug and a matching train featuring huge molten gold flowers. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's unflattering looks at the Cannes red carpet

The actor had a white cast on her injured arm, gold detailing on the bust of the gown and massive gold hoops in her ears. Well, this disappointing look has forced us to revisit times we wished Aishwarya had listened to fashion critics and worn something more flattering on the Cannes red carpet.

The neon fiasco at Cannes 2003

After a stunning debut in a yellow-gold saree, Aishwarya returned to the Cannes red carpet for the second time in a neon green saree with a front pallu by designer Neeta Lulla. She completed her look with neutral makeup, a heavy gold set and an embroidered blouse. This look was very underwhelming and the top knot did not help

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in her neon green saree at Cannes 2003

The teal tragedy at Cannes 2013

In 2013, Aishwarya walked the red carpet in a teal blue one-shoulder Gucci Premiere gown. It was pretty, but not exactly red-carpet-worthy. She completed the look with a hot pink pout which suited her. However, the tightly wound top knot disappointed the fashion police. The actor later made up for this by giving us two gorgeous looks on that trip— a heavily embroidered anarkali by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and a monochrome couture gown designed by Elie Saab

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in teal blue at Cannes 2013

The purple pout at Cannes 2016

Who can forget Aishwarya’s pale purple pout that surprised the entire nation? The actor didn’t look bad, but a deeper lip shade would have brought an extra oomph to the look. But that was not the only disappointing element. Her off-shoulder Rami Kadi gown in pastel pink, with intricately embroidered flowers and leaves, was meh

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her popular purple pout at Cannes 2016

Aishwarya as the white swan at Cannes 2019

Just look at her! That makeup and her features are pure perfection. But when you zoom out and see the outfit and her hairdo, you wonder why the actor ever said yes to this look. Aishwarya opted for a tiered off-shoulder white gown by Ashi Studio with a dramatic feathered cape, which was honestly just too much. Also, leaving her hair open would have definitely helped

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in white at Cannes 2019

The aluminium hood for Cannes 2023

Last year, Aishwarya looked pretty with her bold red pout and poker-straight hair, but her outfit left us deeply dissatisfied. She wore a Sophie Couture gown which looked as if it was made up of aluminium foil, with a black corset that was barely visible and a huge hood. The look was rounded off with a big black bow around her waist. This outfit soon became fodder for memes on social media

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a Sophie Couture gown at Cannes 2023

Aishwarya is a beloved star of our country. Fans adore her and instead of trolling, they often feel bad that a woman so beautiful is wearing something this unimpressive. Nevertheless, we hope her next look from Cannes 2024 blows us away!