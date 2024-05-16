As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes her way to Cannes 2024, let’s revisit her top 6 iconic looks from the red carpet

It was in 2002 that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, known as one of the most gorgeous women on earth, made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Ever since then, Aishwarya and the red carpet have been inseparable. On Wednesday night, the actor and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan took a flight to France to attend the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan taking Cannes by storm year after year

Despite a sling on her right arm, Aishwarya looked determined to dazzle on her 21st time on the Cannes red carpet. Well, as we eagerly wait to see her shine again, let’s revisit her most iconic looks from the film festival.

Sultry in white for Cannes 2004

For her third appearance on the Cannes red carpet, Aishwarya ditched traditional attire and rocked a cut-out plunging gown by designer Neeta Lulla. The pristine white rhinestone-studded halterneck masterpiece hugged her curves perfectly while her bright smile stole hearts

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a Neeta Lulla creation at Cannes 2004

Sexy as a serpentine for Cannes 2006

With heavily kohled blueish-green eyes, Aishwarya walked the red carpet in a strapless midnight blue gown created by Elie Saab. Her hair was left open and the only jewellery she opted for was a statement diamond choker shaped like a serpent. Simply gorgeous!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in an Elie Saab gown at Cannes 2006

Golden glam for Cannes 2014

In 2014, Aishwarya dropped jaws with her stunning avatar. The actor turned into a golden girl in a strapless Roberto Cavalli mermaid gown. This was one of Aishwarya's most breathtaking red carpet looks of all time! While her hourglass figure set temperatures soaring in this gold number, her bold red pout added a splash of colour

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shines as Golden Girl at Cannes 2014

Return of the Golden Girl at Cannes 2016

All that sparkles can be gold if Aishwarya wears it. On day one at Cannes 2016, the actor turned heads in a golden floor-length Ali Younes Couture gown embellished with beads, featuring a net cape. This time she opted for a nude pout but added a splash of colour with smokey turquoise blue eye makeup

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in all her glory at Cannes 2016

When Cinderella arrived for Cannes 2017

Another all-time favourite red carpet look of Aishwarya’s is her icy blue Michael Cinco gown. She transformed into Cinderella in this off-shoulder Swarovski-embellished work of art, which features white lace embroidery all over. The actor completed her look with poker-straight hair, soft glam makeup and a deep brownish-pink pout

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan transforms into Cinderella at Cannes 2017

Soaring like a butterfly at Cannes 2018

Aishwarya joined forces with designer Michael Cinco once more and he covered her in Swarovski chrystals yet again. She looked majestic in a violet-blue gown with a 20-foot-long train. The designer described this train as ‘a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis’. While Aishwarya’s sparkly blue eyeliner matched the couture gown, her pout was red-hot like the carpet

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in her butterfly gown at Cannes 2018

We are sure Aishwarya will leave us wanting more with her red carpet looks at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Can’t wait to witness the magic!