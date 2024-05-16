Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaves for Cannes with daughter Aaradhya, donning stylish navy blue trench coat worth 64k. Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya were spotted at Mumbai airport last night as they flew to France to attend the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Apart from her undeniable beauty and stylish airport look, the actress caught the attention of the paparazzi as she wore an arm sling on her right hand. Aishwarya is a regular attendee at the prestigious festival, and her red carpet looks over the years only add to the excitement of what head-turning appearance the diva will make this time on the global platform. Her look for the airport was no exception, as she looked effortlessly chic in a long coat and trousers combo. Let's decode her look and take some fashion inspiration. (Also read: Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai to Aditi Rao Hydari, Indians who will attend; what they wore last year, all you need to know ) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya's stylish airport looks steal the show as they jet off to Cannes.(Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's effortlessly stylish airport look

Aishwarya's pictures and videos from the airport quickly went viral on social media, with fans flooding the posts with comments and likes. In the video, the mother-daughter duo can be seen looking bright and smiley as they got papped at the international terminal. Their fans couldn't stop gushing about her look, with one fan calling her "stunning" and another hailing her as a "queen". Let's watch her video and take a moment to admire her unparalleled beauty.

Decoding Aishwarya's airport look

For her effortlessly stylish airport look, Aishwarya donned a gorgeous navy blue trench coat featuring long sleeves, a double-breasted collar, notched lapels, a belted waist, side pockets, signature FSP buttons and monogrammed fabric. She paired it with loose black trousers for a sophisticated and polished look. If you're admiring Aishwarya's elegant trench coat and wondering how much it costs, don't worry, we've got you covered. Her coat is from the shelves of luxury fashion brand Falguni Shane Peacock and comes with a price tag of ₹64,050.

Aishwarya's stylish trench coat is from from popular designer Falguni Shane Peacock.(falgunishanepeacock.com)

In terms of accessories, Aishwarya kept it minimal to let her outfit shine and styled her look with a pair of trendy black shoes. Her makeup look included nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascaraed lashes, darkened brows, rosy cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of blush pink lipstick. With her luscious caramel brown highlighted tresses left open with a middle parting, she finished off her chic look.

On the other hand, Aaradhya kept her look casual yet trendy in a light blue sweatshirt, black trousers and a black Gucci leather bamboo handle tote bag. Together, the duo looked stylish and hit the airport fashion mark. We can't wait to see what other stunning looks Aishwarya will wear at Cannes 2024. Stay tuned!