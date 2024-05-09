Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari to attend the Cannes Film Festival

While Aishwarya is a regular at Cannes, Aditi made her debut at the festival in 2022. The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place from May 14 to 25. They will join the festival as ambassadors of L'Oréal Paris, and are expected to highlight the growing influence of Indian cinema around the world. This year the theme is ‘Many Ways To Be An Icon’ which revolves around confidence and self-empowerment.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Indian presence at Cannes

Both Aishwarya and Aditi are excited to go back. Sharing her happiness, Aditi said in a statement, “I am thrilled to embark on this journey to the esteemed Festival de Cannes as the spokesperson for the brand. I strongly advocate that women should confidently embrace their unique selves and I truly resonate with the theme of this year "Many ways to be an icon".

Here, she asserts that for her, being an icon isn't about fitting into a mould. “It's about embracing one's unique journey and inherent worth. It is an honour to be aligned with a brand that has consistently championed the cause of women's empowerment, fostering confidence and growth in every facet of their lives,” she added.

Meanwhile, actor Sobhita Dhulipala will also be walking on the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera. She is representing an ice cream brand. Music icon King is also expected to walk the red carpet.

More about the festival

The film festival will bring together a galaxy of stars to celebrate the world of cinema. Stars such as Demi Moore, Meryl Streep, and George Lucas are expected to walk the red carpet. Meryl will receive a special Palme d'Or at the opening ceremony.

This year, the Palme d'Or winners are George Lucas of Star Wars and Indiana Jones fame, and Japanese animation icon Studio Ghibli. Other accolades, including the Golden Palm, Grand Prix, Jury Prize, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Screenplay, and Best Short Film, will be announced later. (Read: Meryl Streep to receive honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival; actor calls it ‘humbling, thrilling in equal part’)

From India, two films have been selected for screening at Cannes Film Festival 2024. Sandhya Suri’s Santosh is in the Un Certain Regard section, while Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light will be screened in the competition section. (Read: Why are Indian movies and jurors so few and far between at Cannes Film Festival?)