Meryl Streep to receive honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival; actor calls it ‘humbling, thrilling in equal part’

Veteran actor Meryl Streep will receive the honorary Palme d'Or at the opening ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 14, the organisers have said. She will also be the guest of honour at the ceremony, which will take place on the stage of the Grand Theatre Lumiere on May 14. Meryl will kick off the upcoming edition with the awards list given by the jury president, Greta Gerwig. (Also Read | The Devil Wears Prada cast reunites at SAG Awards 2024: Watch Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt roast Meryl Streep) Meryl Streep is one of the most-feted actors in Hollywood history.

Meryl reacts to the news

Meryl has been at Cannes only once before -- though she did win best actress that year -- in 1989's A Cry in the Dark. She said in a statement, “I am immeasurably honoured to receive the news of this prestigious award."

She also added, "To win a prize at Cannes, for the international community of artists, has always represented the highest achievement in the art of filmmaking. To stand in the shadow of those who have previously been honoured is humbling and thrilling in equal part. I so look forward to coming to France to thank everyone in person this May."

Festival organisers issue statement

“Because she has spanned almost 50 years of cinema and embodied countless masterpieces, Meryl Streep is part of our collective imagination, our shared love of cinema,” the festival organisers said in the statement.

About Meryl

Meryl is one of the most-feted actors in Hollywood history, with a record 21 Oscar nominations and three wins. Her career has run the gamut of modern classics, from dramas such as The Deer Hunter, Out of Africa and Kramer vs Kramer to family favourites including The Devil Wears Prada and Mamma Mia.

Meryl joins a host of Hollywood veterans appearing at this year's festival on the French Cote d'Azur, including Star Wars creator George Lucas, who is also receiving a lifetime achievement award at the closing ceremony. Also receiving an honorary Palme d'Or are legendary Japanese animators Studio Ghibli -- the first time it will be awarded to a group rather than an individual.