The Devil Wears Prada cast reunites at SAG Awards 2024: Watch Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt roast Meryl Streep

SAG Awards 2024: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt – lead actors of The Devil Wears Prada – reunited 18 years after the release of their 2006 film. The trio was seen together on stage at Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 (SAG Awards) in Los Angeles on Saturday (Sunday in India) to present the award for best actor in a comedy series. Also read: Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway reunite 17 years after The Devil Wears Prada, fans want to see them in sequel The Devil Wears Prada featured Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. The actors together on stage at SAG Awards 2024 (left).

'Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins?'

Meryl Streep walked on stage alone at the awards show before she was joined by The Devil Wears Prada co-stars Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt. Meryl said, "Two things – I forgot my glasses, clearly, and the envelope," before adding, "It's an age-old question – where does the character end and the actor begin?"

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

To which Emily said, "As we've just seen, Meryl and Miranda Priestly (her The Devil Wears Prada character) are sort of like twins, right?" After Meryl disagreed with Emily, Anne added, "No, no, that wasn't a question (a callback to one of Miranda’s lines in the film)." As Meryl opened the envelope to announce the winner (Jeremy Allen White), Emily said, “By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know that thrills me (a reference to another classic line of Miranda’s from Devil Wears Prada).”

Reactions to ‘iconic’ The Devil Wears Prada reunion

Sharing a glimpse of the actors on stage at SAG Awards 2024, an X user said, "They are so iconic." Another tweeted, "They are so iconic for this… need a new movie from them." One also said, "WHAT A SIGHT!!!!" Another wrote, "Loved seeing the queens together." A person also tweeted, "This is just iconic."

The Devil Wears Prada reunion?

While almost two decades have passed since Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt appeared together in The Devil Wears Prada, both have been supportive of the idea of revisiting the film. "I would do (a sequel) in a heartbeat just to play with those guys again. It's so fun," Emily had said during a November 2022 appearance on The View.

Meanwhile, The Devil Wears Prada is relaunching on the stage as a musical. Vanessa Williams will take on Meryl Streep’s role of Miranda Priestly in the London West End production.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place