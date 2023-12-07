Emily Blunt reveals Meryl Streep gave up on method acting after The Devil Wears Prada: ‘It made her miserable’

Meryl Streep's portrayal of Miranda Priestly, a bossy fashion magazine editor, remains iconic. In the latest Variety's Actor on Actor segment, her co-stars from David Frankel's The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway, discussed her process on the sets of the workplace dramedy. Emily, who played the eponymous character in the movie, said Meryl's approach of method acting made her miserble on the sets. (Also Read: Meryl Streep and mother's guilt go hand in hand onscreen, from Kramver vs Kramer to Only Murders in the Building S3) Meryl Streep played a bossy fashion magazine editor in The Devil Wears Prada

What Emily said

Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway went down the memory lane as they discussed the cult film that served as both their breakthroughs. They discussed the blooper reel of the movie, but also claimed that Meryl didn't participate in any of the fun because she remained in character. “Do you know she's never done method acting since? She said it made her so miserable on this one. Because we were having a party on the other side of the set, and she said, ‘I won’t do this again.'”

Anne also had an anecdote to share. “Do you remember she'll be Meryl in the morning during rehearsals? The blonde hair… Mike Nichols (Meryl's Heartburn director) once described it as ‘the irrepressible spring.’ And I'm like, ‘Oh my god, that’s so good.' And then she would just be that person, and then she would come back and be this block of ice,” Anne said, and Emily agreed that then she would be impenetrable.

About The Devil Wears Prada

The film was adapted into a screenplay by Aline Brosh McKenna from Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel of the same name. It starred Meryl as a bossy fashion magazine editor, and Anne as a fresher who joins as her co-assistant. The existing assistant was played by Emily Blunt. The film also starred Stanley Tucci. It made $326.7 million at the box office.

Meryl was last seen in Only Murders in the Building Season 3. While Anne will be next seen in Mother's Instinct, Emily will star in IF.

