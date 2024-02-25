SAG Awards 2024 winners announced: Cillian Murphy wins big, Margot Robbie snubbed again
SAG Awards 2024 winners list: updating live
The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are currently underway, taking place tonight, February 24th! Anticipation is high as the ceremony unfolds, recognizing the best in film and television performances from the past year. The Screen Actors Guild is uniting again following a landmark year that saw a record SAG-AFTRA strike that stopped Hollywood operations for months. Let's take a closer look at the full list of winners, recognizing the talented individuals who made the entertainment even more entertaining this year.
SAG Awards 2024 leading nominees
Both Barbie and Oppenheimer garnered acclaim for their exceptional casts and the buzz they generated, sparking a worldwide frenzy over the Barbenheimer trend. Barbie earned nominations for its leading actress (Margot Robbie), supporting actor (Ryan Gosling), and stunt performers. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer garnered nods for its lead actor (Cillian Murphy), supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.), and supporting actress (Emily Blunt).
Leading nominees on the television side
Following the Golden Globes and Emmys earlier this year, the ensembles of Succession, who head the race with five nominations, along with The Last of Us, Abbott Elementary, and others, are ready to lock horns.
SAG Awards 2024 winners list: updating live
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer- WINNER
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer- WINNER
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon- WINNER
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer — WINNER
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Penelope Cruz – Ferrari
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers — WINNER
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession — WINNER
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
Abbot Elementary
Barry
The Bear — WINNER
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us — WINNER
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown — WINNER
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear — WINNER
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Bill Hader – Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear — WINNER
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series
Uzo Aduba – Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley – A Small Light
Ali Wong – Beef — WINNER
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm – Fargo
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun – Beef — WINNER
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us — WINNER
The Mandalorian
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One — WINNER