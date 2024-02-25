SAG Awards 2024 winners announced: Cillian Murphy wins big, Margot Robbie snubbed again

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are currently underway, taking place tonight, February 24th! Anticipation is high as the ceremony unfolds, recognizing the best in film and television performances from the past year. The Screen Actors Guild is uniting again following a landmark year that saw a record SAG-AFTRA strike that stopped Hollywood operations for months. Let's take a closer look at the full list of winners, recognizing the talented individuals who made the entertainment even more entertaining this year. SAG Awards 2024 full list of winners announced: Cillian Murphy wins big, Margot Robbie snubbed again(Netflix, X)

SAG Awards 2024 leading nominees

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer garnered acclaim for their exceptional casts and the buzz they generated, sparking a worldwide frenzy over the Barbenheimer trend. Barbie earned nominations for its leading actress (Margot Robbie), supporting actor (Ryan Gosling), and stunt performers. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer garnered nods for its lead actor (Cillian Murphy), supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr.), and supporting actress (Emily Blunt).

Leading nominees on the television side

Following the Golden Globes and Emmys earlier this year, the ensembles of Succession, who head the race with five nominations, along with The Last of Us, Abbott Elementary, and others, are ready to lock horns.

SAG Awards 2024 winners list: updating live

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer- WINNER

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer- WINNER

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon- WINNER

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer — WINNER

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Penelope Cruz – Ferrari

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers — WINNER

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession — WINNER

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Abbot Elementary

Barry

The Bear — WINNER

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us — WINNER

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown — WINNER

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear — WINNER

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Bill Hader – Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear — WINNER

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Uzo Aduba – Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley – A Small Light

Ali Wong – Beef — WINNER

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm – Fargo

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun – Beef — WINNER

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us — WINNER

The Mandalorian

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One — WINNER