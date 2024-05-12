Alia Bhatt reveals she is ‘inspired’ by Aishwarya Rai's journey to a global stage

Alia Bhatt is one of the busiest actors working today in the industry. The actor recently made a splash at the MET Gala this year with her floral saree look. In an new interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Alia also shared that she is inspired by a numbers of cultural icons, from popstar Taylor Swift to actor Aishwarya Rai. (Also read: Alia Bhatt reveals how she and Ranbir Kapoor handle failure, success: I'm an overthinker, he prefers to move on quickly) Alia Bhatt talked about being inspired by Aishwarya Rai in a new interview.

When Alia was asked if there were any Indian and international cultural icons that inspire her work, be it with their career graph, choices of films, or simply with the way they carry themselves, she said: “I admire Kate Winslet for her incredible range and resilience, and Taylor Swift, who turns every experience into heartfelt music. I feel inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who chartered her own course and took her journey global when no one was even thinking about it. And, of course, Kareena Kapoor Khan who is iconic in every way, and Shreya Ghoshal whose voice just elevates every word and rhythm given to her. These women embrace their journeys with such élan and ease—that authenticity is what I aim to bring to my roles.”

When asked about how she is getting prepared for the next few years in the industry, Alia said, “In 2024, I see myself continuing to push into new creative territories, aiming to engage with the audience on deeper levels. The goal has always been to challenge myself, to not be comfortable where I am, to dig deep within myself, to be able to contribute more to my characters. The legacy I hope to build is one of meaningful, memorable roles which not only entertain but also provoke thought and inspire change.”

Alia was last seen in Heart of Stone, which marked her acting debut in Hollywood. She will be seen next in Vasan Bala's Jigra, which also stars Vedang Raina. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. She is also slated to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.