Amul dedicates new ad to Alia Bhatt for Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone: ‘Wonder Women’

Amul's new creative

While Alia and Gal's characters Rachel Stone and Keya Dhawan are arguing with each other in the Heart of Stone sequence, they're seen side-hugging in the Amul creative. They're also posing for a selfie as Gal holds a phone with a selfie stick. And no prize for guessing, they also have buttered toasts in their hands.

The creative refers to Gal and Alia as “Wonder Women,” a reference to the popular superhero character Gal essays in the DC Extended Universe. The ad also does a spin on the movie title with the term, “Heart of Taste” written at the bottom of the poster. Amul India captioned the creative on Instagram as, “#Amul Topical: Alia Bhatt make her Hollywood debut in action thriller, Heart of Stone!”

Netflix India reacts

While neither Alia nor Gal has reacted to the creative so far, Netflix India shared it on Instagram Stories with the caption, “Two wonders that melted our hearts.”

Alia and Gal's sisterhood

Alia and Gal have grown quite close while filming and promoting Heart of Stone. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Gal had this to say about Alia, “I don't think Alia needs any word of advice. She comes with such experience, working for over a decade in India. And India, you guys are massive! So she knows how to handle the heat. Breaking into the American market is going to be a smooth, healthy evolution or transition for Alia. I think she's super ready. If she ever needs anything, she's my buddy, she's my sister, she has my number, she has my address. I'm always here for her.”

Heart of Stone, directed by Tom Harper, also stars Jamie Dornan.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON