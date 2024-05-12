Alia Bhatt reveals how she and Ranbir Kapoor handle failure, success: I'm an overthinker, he prefers to move on quickly
Alia Bhatt said that she and Ranbir Kapoor work like it is a part of their life but “not the whole of our life”.
Alia Bhatt has opened up about some of the things she has learned from her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. Speaking with Harper's Bazaar India, Alia also shared how she and Ranbir handle failure and success. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt cheer on his team Mumbai City FC at ISL semi-finals. Watch)
What Alia said about Ranbir
Alia said, “Ranbir and I handle things differently. I am more contemplative, a bit of an overthinker, while he prefers to shake off the dust and move on quickly. It’s this difference that helps us support each other, providing balance when it’s needed the most.”
She also added, "But both of us choose to focus on work with a lot of love and immense respect. We work like it is a part of our life—a very important one—but not the whole of our life."
About Ranbir and Alia
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the former's Bandra residence, Vastu, on April 14, 2022, after dating for five years. The couple welcomed their first child in November of the same year.
Alia and Ranbir celebrated their second wedding anniversary in April this year. To mark this special occasion, Ranbir's mother-actor Neetu Kapoor shared a candid photo of the couple on her Instagram stories. She wrote, "Blessings" with a red heart.
Ranbir's films
Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, receiving praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called Animal Park, which is yet to go on floors. Ranbir is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi and Lara Dutta, among others.
Alia's upcoming films
Alia will be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra, which she co-produced along with Karan Johar. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. She is also set to take the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year.
