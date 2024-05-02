Ranbir Kapoor poses with Ramayana co-star Ajinkya Deo, who’s ‘excited’ for magnum opus

Director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is one of the most-awaited projects. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, the film’s shooting is currently in progress. Actor Ajinkya Deo took to Instagram to share his excitement about starring in the project. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's first look from Ramayana leaked in new pics from set; check them out) Ajinkya Deo and Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Ramayana.

‘I’m doing a stellar role in Ramayana’

While the makers of Ramayana have been tight-lipped about the project, actors and other team members have been sharing small details. Ajinkya confirmed his involvement in the film by sharing a selfie he took with Ranbir. He also noted how he has been working with the Kapoors lately (with Neetu Kapoor in Letters to Mr Khanna and Karisma Kapoor in Brown).

He wrote, “So now for the clarification on this photo … excited to be doing a stellar role in the film Ramayan a magnum opus with RK and it’s been a wonderful year and half as I shared the screen first with Neetusingh Kapoor ma’am then with Karishma Kapoor for a web series and now with Ranbir Kapoor.”

Ranbir, Sai’s first looks leaked

Ranbir and Sai’s first looks as Ram and Sita recently leaked from the film’s sets. In the pictures, they could both be seen dressed in traditional attire. Ranbir has been following a strict workout regime to play his part.

Celebrity fitness trainer Shivohaam earlier shared glimpses of the actor’s fitness journey on his Instagram account, writing, “It was all hard work over three-plus years. Nothing is ever achieved by taking shortcuts in life. Clarity and a vision of the end goal with a properly planned and structured program to reach that goal is essential.” Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta and Arun Govil are also rumoured to be on-board the project.

Prior to Nitesh, Om Raut had attempted to adapt Ramayana to be big-screen with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush.

