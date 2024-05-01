Imtiaz Ali weighs in on Ranbir Kapoor bowing to Deepika Padukone in Tamasha climax: ‘They love acting with each other’

Imtiaz Ali, is currently receiving accolades for his musical biopic Amar Singh Chamkila. The filmmaker is known for his unconventional love stories and is often lauded for his romantic-drama Tamasha. Imtiaz, in an interview with News 18, spoke about the iconic climax sequence of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the movie. (Also read: Imtiaz Ali says Amar Singh Chamkila had a child with first wife after welcoming kid with Amarjot: 'I cut the scene') Imtiaz Ali recently recalled Tamasha's climax scene between Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Imtiaz Ali cherishes Tamasha's stage climax shot

While recalling the scene, Imtiaz gave his views on Ranbir's character bowing to Deepika. He said, “We were shooting this at a studio. It was a stage that we created and lot of work had happened but this frame where he would enter from a certain place and he would enter from another place and they would be looking at each other from a very close distance. It’s a very difficult shot for actors to play because you are seeing them so close and one can’t formulate exactly what your reaction will be when you come so close to another person who belongs to the gender you are attracted to. It was a warm experience for all of us to watch.”

Imtiaz hails Ranbir-Deepika's love for the craft

Imtiaz reflected on the media gossip about the duo's past relationship and opined, “People feel that these people (Ranbir and Deepika) had an affair with each other, but beyond that for life of an actor, there is a love for performing with each other, which is very important and significant. You might love to act with each other also and these two actors have that. They have the love for acting with each other. That showed in that frame.”

Imtiaz's Amar Singh Chamkila stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. The musical biopic is based on the late Punjabi singer of the same name who was nicknamed the Elvis of Punjab by his fans. While Diljit plays the titular role, Parineeti portrays his wife Amarjot Kaur. Amar Singh Chamkila is available for streaming on Netflix.