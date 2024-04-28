Deepika Padukone or Zendaya from Dune? Internet reacts to new Kalki 2898 AD poster

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The makers unveiled the new release date of the sci-fi epic on Saturday with fresh poster of the film. It featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Soon after, the poster went viral on social media where many users compared Deepika's look with actor Zendaya in Dune. (Also read: Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer will now release in June. See new poster) Deepika in the new poster of Kalki 2898 AD and Zendaya in a still from Dune 2.

Deepika or Zendaya?

In the poster, Deepika is seen with untied short hair, in a brown outfit. Many X users found an uncanny resemblance of the look with Zendaya in the Dune movies. Zendaya played Chani in the Dennis Villeneuve sci-fi installment, the sequel which released in theatres in March.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Reacting to the Kalki 2898 AD poster, a user commented: “Why Deepika's character more look like Zendaya's character from Dune?” Another wrote, “Deepika is giving Zendaya vibe from Dune (crying face emoticons)” A comment read, “Poor man's Zendaya (laughing face emoticons)” A fan account posted the looks of Deepika from the sci-fi epic, to which a user wrote, “1st one is Zendaya not Deepika please!” “Zendayafication of Deepika in Kalki poster,” said another.

More details

Kalki 2898 AD also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles. The film will now release on June 27. The new poster had Deepika, Prabhas and Amitabh standing beside one another, with what seemed like a vast desert-like setting. “All the forces come together for a better tomorrow on 𝟐𝟕-𝟎𝟔-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒," read the caption.

Earlier, Nag Ashwin had talked about the inspiration behind the film at the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon, and said: “The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian, and not make it look like Blade Runner.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place