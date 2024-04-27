Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer will now release in June. See new poster

Nag Ashwin’s Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated films of the year. On Saturday, the makers revealed the new release date of the film. The sci-fi epic will now release on June 27. (Also read: Kalki 2898 AD: The internet can't get over Amitabh Bachchan's de-aged look as Ashwatthama) Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan in the new poster,

Kalki 2898 AD release date postponed

The official X account of Kalki 2898 AD shared a new poster of the film to announce the release date of the film. The words on the top of the poster read: “27 June 2024.” The poster had Deepika, Prabhas and Amitabh standing beside one another, with what seemed like a vast desert-like setting.

The caption read, “All the forces come together for a better tomorrow on 𝟐𝟕-𝟎𝟔-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒.”

More details

A week ago, the makers had shared a brand new teaser to reveal the character played by Amitabh Bachchan. The actor will play Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic. He is seen praying in front of a Shiva linga in what seems like a cave. A child asks who is he and he replies, “Since ancient times, I have awaited the arrival of the Avatar. I am Guru Drona’s son. Ashwatthama." His de-aged look from the film went viral on social media.

Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi film starring Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. The makers released a new poster on Maha Shivaratri, where Prabhas's character name was revealed to be Bhairava.

At the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon, Nag said about the film’s name, “The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian, and not make it look like Blade Runner.”

