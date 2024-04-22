Kalki 2898 AD: The internet can't get over Amitabh Bachchan's de-aged look as Ashwatthama

The internet was elated to learn that Amitabh Bachchan will play Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD. The character is known in the Indian mythology for his immortality. A blink-and-miss still of Amitabh de-aged into a young avatar has caught the internet's attention. (Also Read – Kalki 2898 AD: Name of Amitabh Bachchan's character revealed; check out new teaser) Amitabh Bachchan plays Ashwatthama Kalki 2898 AD.

Bachchan's de-aged avatar

The makers released a new footage, called ‘Introducing Ashwatthama,’ on Sunday night. It showed an old Amitabh conversing with a young boy how he's lived through the ages. As rushes of his life are shown, a particular still features a de-aged version of the megastar. Amitabh sports his signature brooding look, with a moustache and long, black hair. A radiating, yellow stone adorns his forehead, which probably gives him the immortal powers.

Internet reacts

The internet caught on to that particular still and showed their excitement. One user wrote, “The biggest star Indian Film industry has witnessed for 5 decades & continuing… what an epic moment to celebrate his Youth as ASHWTTHAMA in 2024!!” Another posted, “Young Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama (surprise emoji).” “GREAT WORK by the team of #Kalki2898AD on both technology and detailing,” shared a third one.

The 21-second teaser was unveiled during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday.

Amitabh took to X and shared his character poster from the film, writing, “It's been an experience for me like no other .. The mind to think such a product, the execution the exposure to modern technology and above all the company of colleagues with stratospheric Super star presence.”

The sci-fi flick is helmed by Nag Ashwin, known for his directorial works such as Yevade Subramanyam and Mahanati. The film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani are also a part of the Kalki 2898 AD world. It made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, earning massive global acclaim.