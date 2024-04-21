Kalki 2898 AD: Name of Amitabh Bachchan's character revealed; check out new teaser

Nag Ashwin’s Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated films of the year. On Sunday, the makers dropped an announcement about the character played by Amitabh Bachchan. He essays the role of the immortal Ashwatthama in the magnum opus. (Also read: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2898 AD release postponed? Here’s what the film’s team said) Amitabh Bachchan in the new poster for Kalki 2898 AD.

Amitabh Bachchan stars as Ashwatthama

On Sunday, the makers revealed that Kalki 2989 AD will see Amitabh Bachchan take on the role of Ashwatthama. A new teaser promo of the film was shared on Star Sports, which had Amitabh Bachchan covered in yellow clothes. He is seen praying in front of a Shiva linga in what seems like a cave. A child asks who is he and he replies, “Since ancient times, I have awaited the arrival of the Avatar. I am Guru Drona’s son. Ashwatthama."

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Amitabh Bachchan also took to his X account on Sunday to pen a note on his experience of working in the film. “T 4988 - It's been an experience for me like no other .. The mind to think such a product, the execution the exposure to modern technology and above all the company of colleagues with stratospheric Super star presence...” he said.

Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. Wonder what's the big deal about her? Read our special story, a primer on everything Swift

More details

Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi film starring Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh and Kamal in the lead roles. The makers released a new poster on Maha Shivaratri, where Prabhas's character name was revealed to be Bhairava. The film is slated for a May 9 release.

At the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon, Nag said about the film’s name, “The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian, and not make it look like Blade Runner.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place