Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2898 AD release postponed? Here’s what the film’s team said

Nag Ashwin’s Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD is slated for release theatrical on May 9. However, the upcoming Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Lok Sabha elections loom over the film’s release, given that they’ll be held on May 13. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD release date: AP, TS elections loom over Prabhas' film release; fans wonder if it'll release on time) Prabhas in a still from Kalki 2898 AD.

Kalki 2898 AD postponed to May 30?

A report by ETimes claims that the film will be released on May 30 now. The makers have decided to postpone the film’s release by a couple of weeks to ensure a smooth run in the theatres, they report. The move will also help the film in the global market as Hollywood film The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is also slated for release on May 9. The website also claimed that the makers have begun informing distributors about the change in the film’s release date.

However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement despite the speculation that has been making rounds for weeks. A source from the film’s team told Hindustan Times, “It’s not true that a release date has been finalised because the makers are still discussing when the film should be released. While it’s true that the elections have put a wrench in the plans, no one has a clear idea of when the film will be released. When there’s clarity, the makers will make the announcement themselves.”

The elections looming over Kalki

It was announced in March that the Lok Sabha elections in AP and TS will take place on May 13, which will hinder Kalki 2898 AD’s business. Since then, fans have wondered if the film will release on time or be postponed. However, the makers have not made an official announcement, nor have they addressed the issue to the press since then. The makers of Vishwak Sen, Neha Sshetty-starrer Gangs of Godavari made it clear that they will release only after the elections. As soon as the polling dates were announced, they revealed that the film will release on May 17.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi film starring Prabhas, Deepika, Amitabh and Kamal in the lead roles. The makers released a new poster on Maha Shivaratri, apart from announcing that Prabhas’ character will be named Bhairava in the film. Despite being a sci-fi film, Kalki 2898 AD has a surprising connection to mythology. At an event, Nag said about the film’s name, “The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian, and not make it look like Blade Runner.”

