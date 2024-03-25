Kamal Haasan to play guest role in Kalki 2898 AD, confirms Indian 3

Kamal Haasan is known for his versatility and charisma in diverse genres. The actor who has navigated successfully in South cinema and Bollywood, recently spoke about his upcoming releases in an interview with The Hindu. Kamal confirmed his plans for Indian 3 and also gave a hint about his character in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD. (Also read: Lokesh Kanagaraj turns actor for Shruti Haasan and Kamal Haasan’s Inimel) Kamal Haasan recently confirmed about the third installment of his Indian franchise.

Kamal Haasan confirms post-production for Indian 3

When quizzed about his absence from silver-screen in 2023 after Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram, Kamal revealed his line-up of projects in 2024. He said, “We cannot speed-up production because quantity doesn't matter, quality matters. I have completed Indian 2 and 3. Post-production is happening on Indian 2 and we start post-production on Indian 3 maybe after we finish this. Thug Life shooting is starting very soon. I have done a guest role in a film called Kalki 2898 AD.” The Indian 2 teaser released on November 2023 and generated a lot of curiosity among cinephiles.

Kamal Haasan underwent de-ageing for Indian 2

Filmmaker Shankar shared the VFX update on Indian 2 in July 2023 as he had tweeted, “Scanning the advanced technology at Lola VFX LA.” Kamal Haasan had to undergo a four-hour makeup session for the old look of Senapathy in Indian 2 followed by an additional two-hour process to remove the makeup, as reported by ETimes. The film will showcase both the young and old versions of the character. For the unversed, the veteran had de-aging sequences in Vikram as well which, unfortunately, didn’t make it to the final cut.

Indian 2 releases on April 11, 2024. The movie features Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Vivek, Kalidas Jayaram, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram and Gulshan Grover in crucial roles. The vigilante action-thriller is co-produced by Subaskaran and Udhayanidhi Stalin, under the banners of Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, respectively. The movie's digital rights have been acquired by Netflix for a staggering ₹200 crore, according to a News 18 report.

