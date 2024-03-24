EXCLUSIVE| Rakul Preet Singh- Jackky Bhagnani's first interview and Holi together: Rakul has brought colour into my life

It’s the first time they are applying colour to each other on Holi, they tell us. Their first Holi together as a couple. And it all happens for HT City- newlyweds actor Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani are all giggles as they pose for us exclusively. Actor Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani pose exclusively for HT City on the occasion of Holi.(Satish Bate/ HT)

Their union culminated into a love marriage, with a dreamy destination wedding in Goa on February 21 this year. Opening the doors to their multi-storey house in Mumbai for us, here’s a tete a tete:

Your first Holi after marriage. What’s the level of excitement?

Jackky: I am very excited because she has finally brought colour to my life. For me every day is a Holi...

Rakul: (cuts in) Arre yaar aisi baatein karke hi he takes brownie points! I don’t know what to say now. We haven’t played Holi together before this. This shoot is the first time we have applied colour to each other. The firsts are always special. I think life is going to be a celebration. Jackky was in London for the first two years (of us dating). Last year he was shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan last year, I played Holi with my friends.

Rakul gets playful along with husband Jackky as they get into the Holi mood for HT City.(Satish Bate/ HT)

Were you both big on Holi in your growing years?

Jackky: I used to play a lot. But of late, I have not been doing that since I got conscious about water conservation. That’s the only reason I miss playing Holi. Of course we throw colours, but the typical Holi I haven’t played in a few years now.

Rakul: We would love to play the colour wali holi. Any festival is a celebration of your closest people coming together and just having a good time. It’s all about food, feasting, that’s our way of celebrating Holi.

Your craziest Holi memories?

Jackky: There are many! Once us friends started playing Holi at nine in the morning, and it went on till midnight, at three-four places within Mumbai.

Rakul: I grew up in Delhi, we used to play the dirty Holi, throw eggs. When I was in school we used to throw balloons, use pakka colour which would leave our ears red for a week after Holi. Holi is one of my most favourite festivals. I have not been a crakcer person since the beginning, so I didn’t enjoy Diwali as much as I do Holi.

Has anything changed between the two of you after getting the ‘married’ tag?

Rakul: I am not feeling one percent change.

Jackky: We respect each other’s space and work. I am proud of what she does.

Rakul: When we were first dating- three years back- we had a conversation about this then only. I am happy, you are happy, neither of us are trying to fill any void. We are complete as individuals, together we are just happier. If you really follow this... I don’t have to call him 15 times a day ‘I am getting bored, how are you’ I have to figure what I have to do in my life, same for him. When we are together, we leave work behind. The biggest strength we share is we are best friends, there’s nothing we can’t share with each other.