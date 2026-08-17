Orioles post 7-run inning, top Rays

Colton Cowser, Jackson Holliday and Christian Encarnacion-Strand drove in all seven runs in an explosive sixth inning as the Baltimore Orioles won another contest against first-place Tampa Bay, bouncing the Rays 10-2 on Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. HT Image

Holliday went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a walk, while Cowser had two hits and popped a two-run homer. Encarnacion-Strand had a double and three RBIs.

Pete Alonso doubled in two runs, walked twice and was hit by a pitch as the Orioles won for the third time this weekend and fifth straight in 2026 against the American League East frontrunner.

Returning to the mound where he posted his worst start this season in a 16-6 debacle on May 18th, Trevor Rogers fired six innings of two-run ball on seven hits. He fanned six with a walk.

The Rays' Ryan Vilade was 3-for-4 with a double and a homer, and Chandler Simpson doubled and singled for five of the club's nine hits.

Freddy Peralta allowed two runs on one hit in 4 2/3 innings. He finished with two strikeouts and three walks, but two of the free passes scored in the fifth.

In the first inning, right fielder Vilade ran down Gunnar Henderson's drive in the corner, crashed into the wall and doubled up Alonso at first after getting to his feet.

After barely checking his swing on Rogers' 1-2 offering in the fourth, Vilade managed a massive blow off the left-hander's next pitch, a 95 mph four-seam fastball. Vilade recorded his 10th home run with an estimated 441-foot rocket left of the batter's eye.

The visitors got the run back and more after challenging an inning-ending double play at second base and getting it overturned. With second life, Holliday greeted reliever Garrett Cleavinger with an RBI single, and Alonso lashed a two-run double down the line in left for a 3-1 advantage.

Cowser clubbed a two-run homer to right off Steven Matz in the sixth, his 11th. Holliday later knocked in two with a double for a 7-1 lead. Encarnacion- Strand grounded a three-run double to push the edge to nine runs.

Newly acquired infielder Jorge Mateo drove in his first run with the Rays in the sixth inning with a single to score Vilade.

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