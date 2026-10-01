Smit Machchhar, Indian pilot stabbed on flydubai flight, recalls mother’s fear over his career choice: ‘Mom was scared’

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar averted a major aviation disaster on Wednesday when he foiled his co-pilot’s attempt to crash a flydubai plane. Machchhar was covered with blood on the floor when he managed to click the release to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to overpower the co-pilot. Smit Machchhar foiled his co-pilot's attempt to crash a Flydubai plane.

The incident occurred on a flight to Israel on September 30 and has led to accolades for Captain Smit Machchhar, who was hailed a hero by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

(Also read: flydubai pilot 'a hero', plumber steadied plunging aircraft: Trump)

In the wake of the near-tragedy, an older interview of Machchhar has been going viral online. The Indian pilot spoke to Zalak Mehta last year on a podcast where he opened up about his journey to becoming a pilot and the unseen challenges of manning the cockpit.

During the course of the conversation, Smit Machchhar also revealed that his mother was scared when he decided to take up a career in aviation.

On becoming a pilot Machchhar explained that the aviation bug bit him quite late in life. As a child, he had always assumed that he would join his family’s textile business. “Aviation was not a childhood dream. It came much later in life,” he revealed.

Machchhar actually joined a textile engineering course after school. It was after completing the engineering course and doing a management course that he first considered becoming a pilot.

“I was still young so I wanted to do a little more study to help grow the family business, and the obvious course to follow it up was a management course,” he explained.

“And that's where I came across an aviation seminar,” Machchhar revealed.

“I found the details about the aviation course and it was quite interesting for me,” he added.

“My mom was scared” Machchhar was all of 19 when he decided to take up a career in aviation. However, his mother was not fully comfortable with his career choice.

Asked how his family reacted to his choice of career, Machchhar confessed that his mother feared for his safety.

“My mom was scared,” he told the podcast host.

“Because aviation today and aviation 15-17 years ago was completely different. You did not hear of a lot of people becoming pilots. So that was one thing that scared mom. The second, of course, was flying,” the Indian pilot said.

He added that his father, a “calmer” person, was more comfortable with his decision to become a pilot.