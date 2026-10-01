Ludhiana: Agri varsity students seek curbs on big events on campus

A group of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) students met vice- chancellor Sukhjeetpal Singh on Wednesday and submitted a representation seeking restrictions on large programmes organised by government departments and other outside organisations on the university campus, saying such events disrupt academic, sports and routine campus activities. Trash left at PAU ground after the event Jashn-E-Inqalab held by Punjab Government, in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

The students said large gatherings result in traffic congestion, extensive barricading and noise, besides restricting access to university facilities. They urged the administration to ensure that outside programmes do not interfere with classes, examinations, sports practice or the normal functioning of the campus.

The immediate trigger for the representation was the Jashan-e-Inquilab programme held at the varsity on Monday to mark the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann had attended the event.

The students said the programme affected the use of the PAU ground, where major events are organised. They pointed out that the ground is located close to the university library and raised concerns about the disruption caused by such gatherings as mid-semester examinations approach.

They also highlighted the impact on sports activities.

Simranjeet Singh, one of the students who submitted the representation, said football players were not allowed to use the ground ahead of the event and that its condition afterwards was unsuitable for regular practice.

“Football players were not allowed to use the ground ahead of the event, and even after it, the ground has been left in a condition that is not conducive to regular practice,” he said.

The students said PAU could continue to host programmes by external organisations but wanted the university to put safeguards in place to ensure that its core activities were not affected. They sought clarity on the circumstances and conditions under which university land, infrastructure and other resources could be made available to outside organisations.

The representation was submitted by Simranjeet Singh Chahal, Darshpreet Singh SATH, Simarjeet Singh SATH, Karandeep Singh Dikh, Saurav and Anuvesh Rikhi.

The VC assured the students that their concerns would be examined and appropriate consideration would be given to the issues raised.