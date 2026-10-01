Two properties linked to drug activities razed in Khanna: Cops

Khanna police on Wednesday carried out demolition action against two properties allegedly linked to drug trafficking and consumption. The action was taken under the direction of senior superintendent of police (SSP) Darpan Ahluwalia. The district deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Vinod Kumar said that the first property was a house in the Meat Market area of Khanna belonging to 22-year-old, Sumit Aujla. A property being demolished in Khanna on Wednesday. (HT)

According to the police records, Aujla has six cases registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police said the demolition action against the house was carried out through officials of the Khanna municipal council in accordance with applicable rules.

The second action was taken against an old factory room in Alour village.

The DSP added that the room had been lying abandoned for around 15 years and had been identified as a location allegedly being used for drug consumption. According to the police, the demolition was carried out as per the prescribed procedure after appropriate contact was established with the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) owner of the property, who is currently residing abroad.

Ahluwalia said the police would continue taking strict action against places allegedly used for drug supply and consumption. “People involved in the drug trade will not be spared,” the SSP said, adding that the police were making every possible effort to combat the drug menace and work towards a drug-free society.