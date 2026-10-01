Haryana IPS officer Sanjeev Jain retires after 35 years of service

Rohtak Senior IPS officer and director general of police, Haryana Human Rights Commission, Sanjeev Kumar Jain retired from service on Wednesday after completing more than 35 years in the Haryana Police. HPA director general of police Kala Ramachandran delivered the welcome address and presented Jain with a memento. (HT Photo)

A retirement farewell parade was organised in his honour at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Parade Ground of the Haryana Police Academy (HPA), Madhuban, where eight armed contingents accorded him a ceremonial salute.

Addressing the gathering, Jain said the occasion was filled with both pride and emotion as he had begun his police career as a trainee at the same historic parade ground. He appreciated the training standards at the HPA and said the academy had established a distinct identity across the country for quality police training.

He also recalled initiatives undertaken during his service in rainwater harvesting and water conservation, saying that collecting rainwater through wells had yielded positive results. He further referred to health-related suggestions he had made during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying these efforts had helped provide relief to patients.

HPA director general of police Kala Ramachandran delivered the welcome address and presented Jain with a memento. Superintendent of police, HPA, Pushpa proposed the vote of thanks.

Inspector general of police, Karnal Range, Ashwini Shenvi; IG, Haryana Armed Police, Hamid Akhtar; Karnal superintendent of police Karn Goyal and other senior officers, dignitaries, trainees and academy staff attended the ceremony.