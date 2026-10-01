Haryana govt to strengthen revenue system by expanding tax base: Saini

Strengthening Haryana’s own revenue system will be achieved by expanding the tax base, improving compliance, curbing revenue leakages and making effective use of modern technology, said Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday. Saini said that Haryana’s own tax revenue is currently below 7% of its GSDP compared with the state’s economic potential. (HT File)

“The government’s clear objective is to enhance the state’s fiscal capacity without imposing any additional burden on honest taxpayers,” the CM said.

Saini was addressing the inaugural session of a national conference organised to analyse and strengthen ‘Haryana’s Own Tax Revenue System’ for Viksit Haryana 2047. The conference was organised by the Swarna Jayanti Haryana Institute for Fiscal Management (SJHIFM) in Chandigarh.

The CM said that the objective of a strong revenue system is not merely to mobilise more revenue, but to use it to provide better roads, schools, hospitals and public services, thereby improving the lives of the people. He said it is the government’s priority to ensure that taxpayers have clear information about rules and procedures and that tax compliance is simple and transparent for them.

The CM said that during the first five months of the current financial year, from April to August, Haryana’s state goods and services tax (SGST) collection increased by 29% to ₹24,662 crore. During the corresponding period last year, the collection stood at ₹19,174 crore. In August 2026 also, Haryana recorded a 21% increase in SGST collection, compared with the national average growth of 13%.

He said that Haryana accounts for less than 4% of the country’s total GST taxpayers, but contributes around 7.7% of the country’s total GST collection. The need now is to convert this growth into sustainable revenue capacity.

Saini said that Haryana’s own tax revenue is currently below 7% of its GSDP compared with the state’s economic potential. A target has been set to raise it to 10% by 2030 and 15% by 2047. He clarified that this target will not be achieved by increasing tax rates. “Instead, emphasis will be placed on improving the efficiency, coverage and productivity of the existing revenue system, expanding the tax base, encouraging compliance and preventing revenue leakages,” Saini added.