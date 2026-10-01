22 dists face water scarcity risk after 30%-59% monsoon deficit

PUNE: At least 22 districts in Maharashtra ended the southwest monsoon season with rainfall deficits of 30% to 59%, raising the alarm of water scarcity in the coming months even as the state recorded an overall rainfall deficit of 19% and remained in the India Meteorological Department’s normal rainfall category. The IMD considered rainfall data between June 1 to September 30. 22 districts in Maharashtra ended the southwest monsoon season with rainfall deficits of 30% to 59%, raising the alarm of water scarcity in the coming months. (HT FILE)

The sharpest deficit was recorded in Solapur, where rainfall was 59% below normal. The district received 190 mm against its normal 458.1 mm from June 1-September 30.

The rainfall distribution was particularly poor in Marathwada and Vidarbha, which recorded deficits of 39% and 27% respectively. While both divisions remained in the large-deficit category, Konkan and central Maharashtra were in the normal rainfall category despite deficits of 15% and 7%, respectively.

Maharashtra received 802.6 mm of rainfall during the four-month monsoon season, against the normal 990.7 mm, resulting in a 19% deficit. However, the state’s seasonal total masks substantial district-level variations, with intense spells of rain in some areas offsetting prolonged dry periods elsewhere.

September was particularly dry. The state received only 85.2 mm of rainfall during the month, against the normal 176.5 mm, resulting in a 52% deficit.

The monsoon arrived over parts of Maharashtra relatively early in June, but its advance slowed during the middle of the month before progressing further later in June. Rainfall activity intensified in July, followed by alternating active spells and subdued rainfall in August and September.

According to Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general, IMD, multiple low-pressure systems contributed to the unusually wet conditions in July. Four low-pressure systems formed over the Bay of Bengal during the month, with two intensifying into depressions and bringing widespread rainfall to east-central and west-central India, including Maharashtra. July recorded 24 low-pressure-system days, against the normal 13.5 days.

The contrasting district-level rainfall figures underline the uneven nature of the season. While Solapur recorded a 59% deficit, Pune district received 1,074 mm, 13% above its normal rainfall during the monsoon.

SD Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, said no significant rainfall activity was expected in Pune or most other parts of Maharashtra over the next three to four days, barring light rain in some areas.

Pune’s monsoon rain

Pune city received 736.2 mm of rainfall during the June-September southwest monsoon, but more than half of the season’s rainfall was concentrated in just seven days. According to IMD data, around 53% of the season’s rainfall in Shivajinagar was recorded between July 3 and 9. July alone accounted for 523.6 mm, or about 71% of the season’s total.

In contrast, Shivajinagar received only 64 mm in June, 84.5 mm in August and 64.1 mm in September.

Pune, southern Maharashtra face hotter October

Maharashtra is likely to experience above-normal temperatures during October, with the effect expected to be more pronounced during the daytime, according to the IMD’s post-monsoon seasonal outlook.

Southern Maharashtra, parts of central Maharashtra, including Pune, and some districts in Konkan are likely to experience extremely above-normal maximum temperatures.

Mohapatra attributed the broader warm conditions to the prevailing strong El Niño conditions over the equatorial Pacific Ocean.