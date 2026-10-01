Another grenade found in Nalagarh, couple arrested

Police have arrested a local couple following the recovery of another hand grenade on Wednesday from a field adjacent to their house in Deoli village, situated within the Nalagarh sub-division of Solan district. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Nalagarh has been constituted to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the case.

The accused have been identified as Rashid Mohammad, alias Bau, a resident of Majra village, and his wife, Kirna.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Nalagarh has been constituted to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the case.

Police had gone to Majra village after a violent clash broke out between two rival groups on Monday night fueled by a long-standing financial and land dispute. Following the confrontation, cross-cases were registered at the Nalagarh police station based on official complaints lodged by both sides.

During the subsequent inquiry into the clash, police searched the area and recovered a grenade near the premises of one of the accused individuals. This discovery prompted authorities to cordon off the area and launch a thorough search operation with the assistance of a Bomb Disposal Squad.

On Wednesday, a second grenade was discovered during continued searches in a field adjacent to the house of the accused. Officials confirmed that both recovered explosives were safely destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Squad following established safety protocols.

A subsequent search of the accused couple’s residence and surrounding territory yielded no further suspicious items.

Baddi superintendent of police, Vinod Dhiman said authorities are investigating the matter.

Police are presently conducting detailed interrogations and legal proceedings to ascertain the exact source of the recovered grenades, uncover potential accomplices, and establish all relevant facts behind the escalation.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 25(1)(a) of the Arms Act and Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, with further investigations currently underway.