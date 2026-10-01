Ragging allegations: National law varsity student hospitalised after suicide attempt

A third-year student of Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla, allegedly attempted to end his life on Wednesday, accusing four students of ragging and levelling allegations of inaction against the university administration. The student alleged that the four students had filed “false” FIRs and anti-ragging complaints against him and claimed that he received death threats.

The student is currently undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College, and police have started an investigation.

In a video released on social media, the student accused the university administration, the vice-chancellor and the registrar of failing to act on his complaint.

HT couldn’t independently verify the veracity of the video.

The student alleged that the four students had filed “false” FIRs and anti-ragging complaints against him and claimed that he received death threats.

According to the video, the student said he had earlier lodged a ragging complaint against the same students during his second year.

He had also independently lodged an FIR at Arki police station in connection with the matter. In compliance with its obligations under the anti-ragging framework, the Arki police had informed the Dhami police chowki in Shimla. The matter is under investigation.

HPNLU, in a statement, said that it had received a complaint alleging ragging and the matter was under consideration before the competent authorities in accordance with the provisions of the anti-ragging regulations and applicable rules.

The university said the inquiry process is currently underway, and no final findings or decision has been reached.

“Since the inquiry is pending, any attempt to publicly present allegations as established facts is premature and has the potential to prejudice the ongoing proceedings. The circulation of videos, statements and social media content concerning the matter appears to be an attempt to create unnecessary pressure on the university authorities and may adversely affect the conduct of a fair, impartial and independent inquiry,” reads the statement.

HPNLU said it remained committed to ensuring that all complaints are examined in accordance with law, principles of natural justice and the applicable regulations.

“The university will take appropriate action upon completion of the inquiry and determination of the facts,” it said, appealing to all concerned to refrain from spreading unverified information or making public statements that could interfere with the ongoing proceedings.

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