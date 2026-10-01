Ludhiana: 74-year-old bizman hit with brick, 2 booked for attempt to murder

A 74-year-old businessman suffered serious injuries after he was attacked with a brick and sharp-edged weapon following a dispute over a tractor-trolley blocking a road in Model Town Extension on Tuesday. The Model Town police have booked a man and his son on charges of attempt to murder and other offences in connection with the case. The police have booked Harjit Singh and Jasmeet Singh. (HT File)

According to police, the incident took place outside house number 104-A, where construction work was underway. Inderjit Singh Sohl was returning home in his car with his driver Manpreet Kumar when they found a tractor-trolley blocking the road. Kumar honked at the trolley operator, following which the vehicle was moved aside.

According to Sohl’s complaint, house owner Harjit Singh came out and questioned him over the matter. An argument followed and a heated exchange followed. Sohl told the police that Harjit picked up a brick and hit him on the head. Soon Harjit’s son, Jasmeet Singh, joined the altercation and the two men assaulted Sohl.

Sohl further alleged that Jasmeet attacked him on the head with a sharp-edged weapon and threatened to kill him.

The police have booked Harjit Singh and Jasmeet Singh under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or hazardous means), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 324(4) (mischief causing property loss or damage valued at ₹20,000 or more but less than ₹1 lakh) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhdev Sharma, who is investigating the case, said the police were verifying the circumstances of the altercation and the allegations made by the complainant. Raids are on to nab the accused.