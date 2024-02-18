Director Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya gets engaged; dreamy first pic out

It seems to be raining weddings not just in Bollywood, but in Kollywood as well. Director Shankar’s elder daughter Aishwarya Shankar has gotten engaged to Tarun Karthik and social media is buzzing with the news. Tarun Karthik is an assistant director of Shankar’s. Shankar’s younger daughter Aditi Shankar is an actor. Also read: Suriya says filmmaker Shankar showed how to make pan-India films long back Director Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya Shankar with her fiancé Tarun Karthik.

Aishwarya Shankar's engagement pic

On Sunday, the news came out that Aishwarya and Tarun had gotten engaged and the couple looked happy in the pictures out on social media. Aishwarya wore heavy gold jewellery with her saree, while Tarun was dressed in white. Aditi Shankar took to Instagram Stories on Saturday, and wrote, “And they are engaged.”

Aishwarya Shankar's earlier marriage

Aishwarya had earlier gotten married to cricketer Rohit in June 2021, and since it was during the Covid-19 pandemic, Shankar organised the wedding in a glitzy but cosy manner at a luxury resort in Mahabalipuram. The guest list saw several important people attend, including Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.

Rohit, the son of a businessman, found himself in a controversy when a 16-year-old girl filed a sexual harassment case against the cricket coach Thamarai Kannan. Rohit was also allegedly involved in the incident and director Shankar, who was planning a huge reception to invite the film industry in May 2022, suddenly called off the reception. There was no information about the reason, but it was speculated that it was because of the POSCO case and Rohit’s alleged involvement.

