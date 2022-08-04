Suriya says filmmaker Shankar showed how to make pan-India films long back: 'He’s been doing it for 30 years'

Suriya has praised filmmaker Shankar for consistently redefining Indian cinema with his movies. The actor made the comments as he recently attended the audio launch of his brother Karthi’s film Viruman. Shankar was also present at the event to support his daughter Aditi Shankar, who is being launched in the film. Also Read| Why Suriya is easily the most versatile leading man in Indian cinema today

At the event, Suriya noted that Shankar has been making pan-India movies for three decades, much before the concept gained popularity in recent years. Suriya also said that the entire country is looking forward to Shankar's upcoming releases – Indian 2 and a yet-untitled film with Ram Charan.

Suriya said, “Shankar sir showed us what it is to make pan-India films long back. He’s been doing it for 30 years, constantly redefining Indian cinema with his movies. The anticipation around his films has been always there. Even now, entire India is looking forward to his Indian 2 and his next film with Ram Charan."

Some of the earliest films of Shankar such as Indian (1996) and Anniyan (2005) had become huge successes after they were dubbed in Hindi and released in Hindi-speaking regions. Indian 2, the sequel to the 1996 film, will star Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others.

Suriya was last seen on the screen in a pivotal role in a guest appearance in Kamal Haasan’s latest release, Vikram. He played a character called Rolex. He is now making his entry into Bollywood as a producer as his company 2D Entertainment will be producing the Hindi remake of his film Soorarai Pottru, with Akshay Kumar in the lead opposite Bhumi Pednekar. It was recently revealed that the actor also has a cameo in the Hindi version, which remains untitled.

It was for his performance in Soorarai Pottru that Suriya won the National Award, which was announced recently. The film was based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. The actor also awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil films – Vaadivasal and a project with filmmaker Bala.

