Director Shankar hints at collaborating with Vijay

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 16:40 IST

Filmmaker Shankar, who is currently working on Indian 2, has revealed that he might collaborate with actor Vijay soon for a yet-untitled Tamil project.

Speaking at Behindwoods Gold Medal awards in Chennai, Shankar opened up on his long-rumoured project with Vijay. “Both of us are ready. It’s just a matter of time. It might happen soon,” Shankar, who is currently directing Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, said.

If the reports are anything to go by, Shankar and Vijay are believed to be joining hands for Mudhalvan sequel.

More information regarding the project is yet awaited. Shankar is expected to wrap up Indian 2 and then collaborate with Vijay for this project.

Currently busy shooting for Thalapathy 64, Vijay is expected to wrap up the project by April 2020. Being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film stars Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady.

Vijay was last seen in Atlee-directed Bigil, in which he played dual roles. He was seen playing father and son roles and both the characters were well received by the audiences.

Bigil, which also starred Jackie Shroff and Nayanthara, went on to mint over Rs 300 crore at the box-office. It emerged as the highest grossing Tamil film of 2019.

Meanwhile, latest reports indicate that Vijay might join hands with filmmaker Vetrimaaran next. Apparently, Vetrimaaran has already narrated a story to Vijay, who is said to have already given his consent verbally. If everything goes as planned, the duo might join hands for the first time for Thalapathy 65.

Vetrimaaran, on the other hand, will next team up with actor-comedian Soori for a Tamil project which will be an adaptation of late poet-writer Na Muthukumar’s Pattampoochi Virpavan. This yet-untitled film will go on the floors from December.

Vetrimaaran hopes to wrap up Soori’s project by March and keep himself free for his next project with Vijay.

