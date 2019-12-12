e-paper
Salman Khan may quit Bigg Boss 13, says ‘part of mine wants to cut that part and throw it out’

Salman Khan is upset with the behaviour of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants and reports suggest he is quitting the show. Farah khan may take over as host from January.

tv Updated: Dec 12, 2019 10:45 IST

HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Salman Khan poses for pictures at designer Kresha Bajaj's fashion show in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Salman Khan poses for pictures at designer Kresha Bajaj's fashion show in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
         

Even as reports of Farah Khan replacing Salman Khan on his reality show Bigg Boss 13 surface, the Dabangg star has claimed hosting the show often gets stressful, adding that he gets to learn a lot about the country and its values on the controversial show.

Speaking with Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Salman said, “Yeah, a part of mine wants to cut that part and throw it out and the other part wants to keep it. And the latter is haavi on the part that wants to throw it out.” Salman has been associated with Bigg Boss since 2011 when he hosted the show’s fourth season. The show airs on Colors TV.

Also read | Panipat controversy: Arjun Kapoor film drops scene showing Maharaja Surajmal asking for Agra fort, says report

When asked if he does not like the show, Salman said, “I like it. It gets stressful, but I learn a lot. And I get to know where the country is going, what is happening to values, morals, scruples and principles. We see it right there, with celebrities. The beauty is once they are out of the house, they are not like that at all. It’s not as if they are giving performances, the house makes them like that.”

As per a PTI report, Salman is upset with the behaviour of the show’s contestants. “It is true that Salman Khan is quitting and Farah Khan will take over Bigg Boss. He was disappointed by the contestants’ behaviour. He has also announced this in the show. The last day of (his) shoot is not fixed yet. She (Farah) is expected to (take over) in January,” PTI quoted a source as saying. Farah has also hosted an extended part of the show last year.

There was also speculation that Salman’s family is concerned about his health, owing to his round-the-clock work schedule and has asked him to take it slow. However, his father, Salim Khan, has refuted such reports. “His health is fine, it’s all untrue. We have not asked him to slow down or quit the show. Of course, he works round-the-clock but that’s about it. Neither a suggestion has come from us nor his health is a factor for worry,” the writer said.

