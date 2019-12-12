Bigg Boss 13 day 66 written update episode 66 December 11: Paras makes captaincy task funny as housemates dance to his tunes, Shehnaaz ends up crying

tv

Wednesdays episode on Bigg Boss 13 got interesting when Paras Chhabra decided to turn it all funny after being given the powers to make housemates dance to his tunes and also decide the captain of the house.

Here are the top highlights from last night’s episode:

The episode began with Shefali and Asim continuing their fight and blaming each other for faking friendship and ditching friendship.

When Asim’s letter came, Mahira got it and handed it over to him sacrificing her captaincy chance. She later told Shehnaaz that she wanted to be the captain but she never wanted to tear the letter.

Soon Mahira’s letter also arrived and Asim found it but he put it in the shredder, making her cry. Arti began fighting with Asim who insisted that it was all about his chance for captaincy. Mahira kept crying and yelled at him when he came upto him to apologise.

Vikas and Bhau then consoled Mahira while Arti and Vishal tried to make Asim understand that he could have given the letter to Mahira.

Meanwhile, Mahira and Shehnaaz collected parts of the shredded letter and tried reading it all. Vikas and Shefali Jariala tried their best to persuade them against it and managed to do so.

Bigg Boss then announced the end of the task and named Shefali Jariwala, Rashami, Asim and Vikas as contenders for the captaincy.

When Madhurima tried to get playful with Vishal, he told her that it was discomforting for him, upsetting her.

Next morning, Madhurima and Vishal got into yet another fight. Almost entire house became a part of the fight. Madhurima claimed she was upset that Vishal found her discomforting but was hugging Mahira. Rashami and Arti tried to pacify Madhurima.

Bigg Boss then announced the captaincy task ‘kathputli’ for contenders of captaincy. Paras and Sidharth Shukla had the power to control the Asim, Shefali, Rashami and Vikas and get them do whatever they want. Sidharth was not too happy but allowed when Paras turned the game funny, ordering fun-filled tasks for everyone.

While Asim and Shefali were made to get into a fight, Rashami disguised herself as a joker and was asked to spread happiness. She praised and pampered Mahira and Shehnaaz. Later, Shehnaaz started crying and said when everyone asked, “Normally noone comes to us (Mahira and Shehnaaz) but today everyone is talking and praising us for a task.

