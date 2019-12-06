Bigg Boss 13: ‘Arti Singh is friendly, strong headed,’ says Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja

tv

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 08:33 IST

Actor Tina Ahuja, daughter of Bollywood star Govinda, has showered praises on cousin Arti Singh and wished her all the best, hoping that she will win the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 13. Arti, who was largely a bystander at the beginning of her Bigg Boss journey, is now vocal about her views and often hogs limelight on the show.

Talking to Hindustan Times in an exclusive chat, Tina said, “Arti is super friendly and strong-headed at the same time. Such a powerful combo has carried her all the way to success until now. I wish her all the luck at the hope that she wins this season.”

Asked about Arti’s journey on the show, Tina added, “Lately, I am not following up on the show and would not be able to comment on her journey in the show. The songs have kept me on my toes, we have been travelling to major metros in north to promote them. I am an early sleeper and believe in early to bed, early to rise so I have hardly seen any episodes, but I wish her all the very best.”

Also read: Panipat vs Pati Patni Aur Woh box office prediction: Kartik Aaryan romcom expected to open higher than Arjun Kapoor’s period drama

Tina also said she would love to share the screen with her dad, Govinda. “ Yes, I have already worked with my dad a lot behind the camera. I got to learn a lot of things from him, right from the time I used to visit him on the sets as a child. Both dad and I have always wanted to share the screen and we are waiting for the right project to come our way – as we strongly believe that it should be something really special and full-on fun in the Govinda style,” she said.

Two singles featuring Tina were released recently, Ranjha and Milo Na Tum To. “I am really overwhelmed by the response and the kind of messages and love I have been receiving from all my friends and fans, even from those outside of India. They really liked the song as it is something that comes as a breath of fresh air when nowadays the audiences are bombarded with remixes of popular songs,” she said.

“The tracks by both the fabulous teams are melodious too. I believe Ranjha is out at the right time as well, I feel that winters are the season of love and longing. It is that time of the year when you need some cuddles and one cannot go wrong with a soft romantic number at this point of time. We expected both the songs to be a hit, the very first time I heard them. I am very happy and grateful that people are grooving on my new track in major metros across the country,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more