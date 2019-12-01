Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek is missing sister Arti Singh, says ‘Happy u gave it back to Sidharth, don’t listen to his bull***’

tv

Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek is missing his sister and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh and has shared a cute throwback video where the two can be seen having fun.

In the video, Krushna and Arti dance to Rekha-Amitabh Bachchan’s hit song Pardesiya from Mr Natwarlal (1979). Krushna chose to begin the video with the part where following lines can be heard: “Logo ko kehne do kehte hi rehne do, sach jhooth hum kyu sabko batayein.” It sounds as if Krushna is also advising Arti for her stint on Salman Khan’s controversial reality show.

Sharing the video, Krushna wrote on Instagram, “Missing all these times with Arti. I am very proud of my sis I keep traveling for my shows and keep meeting a lot of people every day. They cum up to me and appreciate Arti and they say good things about her and I really feel proud am happy u gave if back to Siddhart yest good don’t listen to his bullshit just be urself game hai toh Kya hua misbehave koi Kare toh just give it back #big boss #artisingh5.”

Arti began her journey on a rather dormant note and was seen avoiding any heated discussions. However, after Salman told her to be more visible and take her own stand, she began voicing her opinions. She even distanced herself from Sidharth Shukla -- she was often called a shadow of Sidharth and this irked her.

Watch Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan in Mr Natwarlal song here:

“I am happy she has started reacting and giving back to him. If you see the show she has stopped giving bhav (importance) to him. She should continue to be like that. I feel Bigg Boss is a kind of a show where a person who manages to survive all odds can only win the show and Arti is showing that potential and I am not saying this because she is my sister. I hope she comes out as a Bigg Boss 13 winner,” Krushna had said after the change in his sister’s attitude inside the house.

