Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek is happy Arti Singh ‘has started giving it back’ to Sidharth Shukla

Updated: Nov 16, 2019

Arti Singh has finally come out of her shell inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. She is not only making her point of view clear but is also often seen shouting and fighting for herself. Reacting to the developments on the show, her comedian brother Krushna Abhishek has said Arti is genuinely a well-mannered person and added that he is glad she has began giving it back to people who are misbehaving with her.

Krushna told The Times of India in an interview, “In the beginning she was a little scared since she comes from a family of actors. She knows that our reputation is at stake, so she was a little skeptical about opening up. She was conscious of what people will say and talk. If you have ever interacted with Arti, you will realise she is not a badtameez girl, she is a very soft-spoken girl until she is poked. You have never seen me walking off on someone or being rude to anyone. Arti is also like that. It’s not because we try to be extra sweet with media, we are genuinely like that. There are many people, who try to be nice with you when they have work, but we aren’t like that. Arti was scared that if she shouts at people or gets rude what people will think about her and she was holding herself back.”

“Now, she has already seen how people are talking to each other and using harsh words. The way Sidharth talks to her and I am happy she has started giving it back. I am glad that she is taking a stand for herself which she should do. I have always told her don’t compromise when it is about your respect and speak up if someone disrespects you,” he added.

Arti was often called Sidharth Shukla's shadow and criticised for not having an opinion of her own. Krushna said he is happy that his sister is now standing up for herself and claimed he sees a winner in her. “I am happy she has started reacting and giving back to him. If you see the show she has stopped giving bhav (importance) to him. She should continue to be like that. I feel Bigg Boss is a kind of a show where a person who manages to survive all odds can only win the show and Arti is showing that potential and I am not saying this because she is my sister. I hope she comes out as a Bigg Boss 13 winner.”

