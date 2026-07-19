‘Theft in uniform’: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee slams Bengal Police over office demolition

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the West Bengal administration and police became "lawbreakers" and acted unlawfully during the demolition of his Lok Sabha constituency office in South 24 Parganas' Amtala. TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. He accused the Bengal Police of becoming "lawbreakers" after the demolition of his constituency office. (PTI File)

Calling the action "theft in uniform," Banerjee accused the police of siding with the BJP and violating court rulings.

The remarks came a day after a portion of the Diamond Harbour MP's constituency office was razed by the South 24 Parganas district administration over alleged violations of building rules. The front section of the building was demolished on Saturday after authorities claimed it had been constructed without an approved building plan and in violation of construction norms.

The demolition comes amid heightened political tensions for the Trinamool Congress following the exit of 20 Lok Sabha MPs from the party.

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Abhishek Banerjee accuses police of acting unlawfully In a post on X, Banerjee alleged that the demolition was carried out despite judicial rulings against such actions.

"The lawlessness in Bengal is on full display," the TMC leader said.

He claimed that the demolition violated orders of both the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court, which, according to him, have held bulldozer demolitions to be unconstitutional. PTI reported that Banerjee also accused the administration of acting in collusion with the BJP.

Referring to videos circulating online, Banerjee alleged that police personnel were involved in removing office equipment and documents from the premises.

"Videos showed West Bengal Police alongside BJP goons carrying away trunks filled with laptops, printers, documents, tables, chairs, and other furniture," he said.

"This was not demolition; it was theft in uniform, carried out with utter contempt for the rule of law and while the matter remains sub judice before the High Court," Banerjee wrote on X.

"Those meant to uphold the law have become lawbreakers. Shame on West Bengal Police!" he added.

Also read: Abhishek Banerjee's office in Diamond Harbour demolished: 'Illegal construction'

Administration says action followed due process The district administration stated that the demolition was carried out strictly in accordance with the law and had no political motive.

According to a state government official, the structure violated construction regulations and necessary procedures were followed before action was taken.

"The action was taken for violations of construction norms and did not have any political consideration," the official had told PTI.

The demolition has triggered a fresh political debate between the TMC and the BJP in West Bengal, with Banerjee alleging that the administration acted at the behest of the ruling party.

TMC plans legal challenge A day earlier, Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of former chief minister Mamta Banerjee, had said the demolished office had been built on legally purchased land after obtaining all necessary permissions. He also announced that the TMC would move the Calcutta High Court against the demolition.

The three-time Lok Sabha MP further warned that if there was a change in government after the 2031 West Bengal Assembly elections, BJP offices in the state would also face similar action.

The controversy comes amid heightened political tensions in West Bengal and is expected to add to the legal and political battle over the demolition. The Calcutta High Court is likely to hear the matter as the TMC challenges the administration's action, while the state government continues to defend the demolition as a lawful enforcement of building regulations.

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(With inputs from PTI)