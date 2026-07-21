Cong-CJP differences in focus as Rahul's dharna draws AAP's ‘jugalbandi’ jibe, Dipke focuses on Jantar Mantar

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi walked from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence towards PM residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg; he was joined by Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar and other party MPs to demand that not just education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, but Modi and home minister Amit Shah also , step down over NEET paper leak and other such issues. Rahul appealed to “every patriotic Indian who believes that our students should get justice” to join the protest.

Rahul Gandhi's absence from the CJP protest — while he ran his own campaign on similar issues — was back at the centre of it all.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's sit-in outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Tuesday set off a chain of reactions running from the government to the AAP, to the BJP's IT cell chief, and a Congress snapback — even as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), whose Monday march was at the nub of the escalation, said nothing on it at least in the immediate.

Before the protest was forcible ended by cops who detained Rahul and others, Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh arrived and asked them to relocate, telling Rahul the government was ready to take up education-related issues in Parliament. Rahul Gandhi maintained it was his prerogative to protest wherever he chose, which Jitendra later called “not in keeping with democratic principles”. Among those detained later was Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and several others.

AAP leaders were quick to describe Rahul's dharna as a “jugalbandi” (duet) between the Congress and the BJP government. AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said Congress's senior leadership had stayed silent through weeks of the “GenZ movement” even as party-aligned social media accounts had been “trying to weaken the Cockroach Movement from the very first day”.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that PM Modi had arranged for Gandhi to sit in protest specifically “to weaken the CJP's dharna”. Delhi's Leader of Opposition Atishi contrasted a month of Sonam Wangchuk's fast, which she said had bought no government engagement at all, with Rahul Gandhi's protest, which drew a ministerial visit within the hour.

Pushback from Cong, others; BJP reacts too Congress leader Srinivas BV responded to Sanjay Singh directly, asking, “Why are you fuming? Did Malviya write this tweet or Chadha?” — invoking BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya and Raghav Chadha, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP who defected to the BJP with six colleagues in April.

Lyricist-singer-actor Swanand Kirkire also replied to Sanjay Singh's post, arguing that “the movement belongs to the children” rather than to any one party, and that AAP could have stood with the Congress dharna as well.

Writer-activist Meena Kandasamy posted on X: “The more AAP opens its mouth, the more it ends up discrediting any claim about the CJP top-rung being genuinely autonomous, youth-led or independent.”

‘Whom is Kejriwal trying to help?’ A former AAP leader, journalist Ashutosh, asked why AAP was behaving this way. “Interesting!! Arvind Kejriwal is trying to fight with Rahul!!! Whose politics he is doing and whom he is trying to help!!!” Ashutosh, who served as an AAP spokesperson until he quit politics in 2018, posted on X.

Speaking to HT, he added, “Instead of showing unity against a totalitarian regime, AAP is criticising the Congress. This is petty politics, is what I feel.”

The Congress, meanwhile, posted a video of Rahul and others being picked up by cops, and wrote: “Arrest us, throw us in jail, it doesn't matter — the power of our Satyagraha is greater than the might of the Modi government's authority. The account for the atrocities committed against our children must be settled."

BJP's Malviya, however, claimed that no party besides the BJP stood for students. He said the cycle of protests was never been about students. “So, AAP admits that CJP is not an apolitical student movement. It has sponsored it,” he said, apparently referring also to Dipke's past association with Arvind Kejriwal's party.