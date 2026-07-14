‘Apolitical’ Cockroach protest caught between absent Rahul, indifferent Modi govt while Wangchuk's health worsens

As Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike entered its 16th day on Monday, with his weight loss touching 8.2 kg and blood glucose dropping to 67 mg/dL, the satirical and statedly apolitical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) found itself pressed between two sides of the political divide — Rahul Gandhi’s Congress so far unwilling to show up, and Narendra Modi’s government that refuses to engage. Activist Sonam Wangchuk stands on a weighing machine as he is attended by medical professionals during the protest by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demanding Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. (Arun Sharma/PTI Photo) Abhijeet Dipke, who has centered the protest around a demand for education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over paper leaks, underlined the government’s apathy, as he noted this week that not a single minister or delegation has come to speak with Wangchuk. Pradhan, meanwhile, has gone on to use the words “B-team of terrorists” for the CJP, founded and named thus by Dipke earlier this year as a riff on some sharp comments by the Chief Justice of India, Dipke anyhow asked the Centre not to turn the standoff into what he called “a battle of egos”, arguing that acknowledging fault would be “a sign of maturity, not weakness”. He also said on Tuesday, “[Sonam Wangchuk] has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain. Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast. He calmly replied, ‘Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won’t even have a dialogue.’"

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, talks on his mobile phone as educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk lies beside him while undertaking an indefinite hunger strike. (Manish Swarup/AP Photo)

Amid this, the main Opposition party Congress, which has overtly avoided the CJP site, has underlined the government's attitude and drawn comparisons with 12 years ago. It castigated the BJP-led NDA over how it’s been attacking the protest that is now in its fourth week. Party spokesperson Pawan Khera said Anna Hazare's fast during the 2011-12 Jan Lokpal movement, when Manmohan Singh was PM in a Congress-led UPA government, was treated with respect even as it played a part in eventually unseating it. Dipke, who once worked with the AAP that emerged from the Anna movement, himself invoked the difference. Unlike 2011, today's government does not place the same value on human life, he has said. What Wangchuk says Wangchuk, when asked if he expected top Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi or Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav to visit him, said “people from all parties will come”. “If they don't (come), it would be a sign of great pettiness on their part, and the public will reject them, saying that you are being ‘possessive’ about issues,” he told Indian Express Hindi. He added, “Different people have different timings. They will definitely come. If they don't come, that too will be a message, and it won't be good for any party.” ‘Apolitical’ positioning Dipke has consistently rejected framing the CJP as a proxy for any party, telling reporters, “The movement does not depend on political parties to carry it forward.” He has invited leaders across the spectrum, including the BJP, to join the protest — on the condition they arrive without party flags, carrying only the tricolour. Analysts have said the CJP wants to tap into the youth or Gen-Z demographic that typically stays out of politics altogether, and is wary of labels. Wangchuk also said this, “This platform has no colour. It is open to all parties and all ideologies. That's why I am associated with it. If I saw even a hint of politics in this, I wouldn't have come here; and if I see it now, I would get up and leave.” The utterly apolitical framing has come under strain over the past week. The protest has been attended by CPI’s Annie Raja and CPI(ML) Liberation's Dipankar Bhattacharya, both from the Left whose student unions are actively participating in the protest, though under a separate tent — what would be called “outside support” in a parliamentary system.

Activist Neha Bora of AISA during a hunger strike at CJP protest site. (Karma Bhutia/PTI Photo)

Support has since widened to include TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, AAP's Atishi, and more CPI(M) leaders including Amra Ram, MA Baby and Brinda Karat, all of whom have visited the protest site or issued statements of solidarity. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also called Dipke and enquired about Wangchuk’s health. Mahua Moitra also posted on social media: “Sonam Sir, your fast has united this country’s youth in their war for justice. Your goal is reached. Govt doesn’t care about your life or that of crores of youth. But your life matters to us. Pls call off fast & continue the fight.” But the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, has not appeared at Jantar Mantar in support of the CJP protest. He did meet students who exposed irregularities in the CBSE paper-checking system at his home, but has neither backed nor slammed the CJP's movement.

Sarthak Sidhant, teenager who probed CBSE tenders, met Rahul Gandhi on June 2. (Photo: X/@RahulGandhi)