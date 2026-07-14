Sonam Wangchuk gets big political backing amid hunger strike: Check names

Prominent political leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal and Mahua Moitra, among others, have extended their support to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk as he continues his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged exam irregularities. Political leaders including Uddhav Thackeray, Mahua Moitra and Akhilesh Yadav (L-R) came out in Sonam Wangchuk's support. Wangchuk, who is on his 17th day of hunger strike today, joined the already ongoing CJP agitation on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since then. According to CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, the climate activist has lost over 8.5 kg weight and his blood pressure as of today (Tuesday) is at 109/70. Akhilesh Yadav extends support Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav urged Wangchuk to call off his indefinite hunger strike, saying his life was "invaluable to the entire world because it embodies the same commitment to humanity and the environment as it does to democracy." “We humbly request and earnestly appeal to Shri Sonam Wangchuk ji to break his fast. His life is invaluable to the entire world because it embodies the same commitment to humanity and the environment as it does to democracy.” Also Read: CJP's Dipke uses Taylor Swift's 'Anti-hero' song to target Dharmendra Pradhan: 'It's me, hi, I'm the problem' Taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Yadav described it as a "principle-less" and "corrupt" system, arguing that expecting any action or change of heart from the ruling party was "utterly futile" because it was "insensitive and heartless." “The BJP government, which he is attempting to awaken through his fast unto death, is itself a principle-less and corrupt system. In its insensitivity and heartlessness, the sacrifice of anyone holds no significance; therefore, expecting any sense of propriety or change of heart from BJP members is utterly futile. For them, no one's life holds any value. For them, money is paramount. They are intoxicated with the arrogance of wealth earned through corruption. Hoping for change in them is in vain. Those who are arrogant cannot be refined.”

Referring to the ongoing Ram Temple donation probe, Yadav said those who were "looting even temples out of greed for power ('satta-graha')" could not understand the significance of "Satyagraha." “How would those who are looting even temples out of greed for power ('satta-graha') understand the significance of 'Satyagraha'? They have no concern for the future of the youth, nor for the dreams of their parents and other family members—they are simply self-centered people.” Yadav said Wangchuk's "morale and moral strength" should continue to inspire the country's youth and all those striving to protect democracy and the environment. “To defeat and permanently remove the BJP, which is strangling democracy, and its gang of underground, unregistered allies—may your morale and moral strength continue to inspire every true Indian, and may you forever remain a beacon of light for your countrymen, the youth, and the struggles for democracy and the environment against negative forces. This is our collective wish and prayer.” Uddhav Thackeray urges Wangchuk to call off his fast Among many leaders who have expressed their solidarity and support with the CJP cause and Wangchuk’s protest, Uddhav Thackeray has emerged as one of the key supporter. In a phone call with Dipke, the Shiv-Sena leader expressed concern over Wangchuk's deteriorating health, urging the climate activist to end his indefinite hunger strike. Sharing details of the conversation on X, Dipke wrote: "Had a call with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who expressed deep concern over Sonam Sir's rapidly deteriorating health. He earnestly appealed to Sonam Sir to end his hunger strike, saying that his well-being is of utmost importance."

In a separate post on X, Thackeray said, "We, on behalf of Shiv Sena, hereby declare our support for the movement of Sonam Wangchuk and Abhijit Dipke." Aditya Thackeray voices support Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray also voiced his support for Wangchuk, describing the issue as one that transcends politics. "This is beyond politics, something we must all support, while all of us voice the lakhs of students who face a future that is uncertain because of an irresponsible government and an incapable minister," he wrote on X.

"Sonam Wangchuk ji has been fasting to voice these students. Standing with you." Mahua Moitra also extends support TMC leader Mahua Moitra, who has been a supporter of the party since the beginning, also urged Wangchuk to end his hunger strike. “Your fast has united this country’s youth in their war for justice. Your goal is reached. Govt doesn’t care about your life or that of crores of youth. But your life matters to us. Pls call off fast & continue the fight,” she said in a post on X. 3 Idiots ‘silencer’ in support Actor Omi Vaidya, best known for playing Chatur Ramalingam or "Silencer" in the Bollywood film 3 Idiots, urged people on Tuesday to pay attention to the cause Wangchuk is fighting for. In a video shared on Instagram, Vaidya shared about his meeting with Wangchuk, describing him as a “fantastic” and “humble” person. Referring to the character from 3 Idiots that was inspired by Wangchuk's life, he added, “I don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die.” The actor said support for Wangchuk should go beyond political or ideological differences. "Whether you agree with him or not, I don't really want this guy to die," he said. "I think he's a pretty impressive person and I would like for him to live." Sagarika Ghosh says will raise issue in Parliament TMC leader Sagarika Ghosh also extended her support for the climate activist, saying that the opposition will raise the issue of Cockroach Janta Party in the parliament during the monsoon session. She took a dig at the Modi government for turning a blind eye to the protest, calling the prime minister “inhuman." “The un-embarassable Modi government is incapable of responding to citizens' needs because it lives in a media make believe world,” she said in a post on X. Arvind Kejriwal speaks to Dipke AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal spoke to Dipke on Tuesday, according to the update shared by the CJP founder. Dipke in a post on X said that Kejriwal had called to enquire about the health of Wangchuk and expressed deep concern over his condition. “Had a call with AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, who reached out to enquire about Sonam sir’s health and expressed his deep concern over his condition,” Dipke wrote.

“At a time like this, every voice that stands for dialogue and democracy matters. I sincerely thank Arvind sir for extending his support to CJP’s protest and to our March to Parliament on 20 July.” In a press conference, Kejriwal said he will go to Jantar Mantar on Thursday to offer support. “My appeal to Sonam Wangchuk ji is to end your hunger strike now. You are the country's heritage. I will go to Jantar Mantar on the day after tomorrow, July 16, at 5 PM to offer them my support.” An AAP delegation led by former Delhi chief minister Atishi also visited the protest site on Monday and expressed solidarity with the agitation. CPI(M) MP Amra Ram, along with senior CPI(M) leaders from Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, also visited the protest site and backed the demands. The visiting leaders also extended support to the proposed peaceful march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on July 20. ‘Neither Modi will speak, nor Godi media’, says Sanjay Singh AAP's Sanjay Singh also extended support to Wangchuk. In a post on X, Singh wrote, "The war is not over, the hunter alone bears the sin's share, those who remain neutral, time will record their crimes too."