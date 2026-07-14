‘Govt doesn't care': Calls for Sonam Wangchuk to call off hunger strike grow; Mahua, Uddhav, Dipke issue appeals

Calls for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to call off his indefinite hunger strike grew on Tuesday as Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke shared an update on his health. Taking to X, Dipke said Wangchuk has started to lose muscle mass and is in immense pain. Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk on the 16th day of his hunger strike in support of the Cockroach Janata Party. (ANI Photo) The CJP founder said Wangchuk has lost 8.5 kg weight and blood pressure is at 109/70. Dipke shared a brief conversation he had with Wangchuk where he urged him to call off his hunger strike. “He has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain. Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast. He calmly replied, “Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won’t even have a dialogue.”

Today (Tuesday, July 14) marks the 17th day of Wangchuk’s hunger strike and 25th day of CJP protest against education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Lost over 8 kgs Dipke on Monday (day 16 of strike) said that Wangchuk’s blood pressure was recorded at 107/70 mm Hg and his total weight loss since the beginning of the hunger strike has reached 8.2 kg. “Total Weight Loss- 8.2 Kg, Blood Glucose Level- 67, Blood pressure- 107/70,” the CJP founder shared on X. He further requested the government to not turn the protest into a “battle of ego’s” as human lives are at stake. He added that the protest only asks for accountability. Also Read: CJP's Dipke uses Taylor Swift's 'Anti-hero' song to target Dharmendra Pradhan: 'It's me, hi, I'm the problem' “I request the Govt not to turn this into a battle of egos as human lives are at stake here. Acknowledging a mistake is not a sign of weakness. It is a sign of maturity, accountability, and the willingness to correct course.” Leaders come ahead in support Wangchuk and the CJP outfit has received support from leaders across the political spectrum. TMC leader Mahua Moitra also urged the climate leader to call off his hunger strike and continue the protest. “Sonam Sir, your fast has united this country’s youth in their war for justice. Your goal is reached. Govt doesn’t care about your life or that of crores of youth. But your life matters to us. Pls call off fast & continue the fight.”