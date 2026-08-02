India launches 100-week campaign against drug abuse | A look at 5 similar crackdowns across the globe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a nationwide anti-drug movement as part of the Indian government's crackdown on substance abuse. The Nasha Mukta Yuva Abhiyaan will be held every Sunday for the next 100 weeks to work towards a drug-free India. Outlining the roadmap, PM Modi said every upcoming Sunday will feature dedicated activities such as art, culture, sports, and meditation to engage new participants. (Unplash/Representational image)

Outlining the campaign's 100-week roadmap, PM Modi said every upcoming Sunday will feature dedicated activities such as art, culture, sports, and meditation to engage new participants.

"The coming 100 Sundays will absolutely become 100 strong steps in the direction of a completely drug-free India," said the prime minister.

PM's message to youth Speaking at the launch through a video conference, the prime minister stated that strict action is being taken against traffickers and drug abuse, adding that the primary focus of the movement is to tackle drug and substance abuse among the youth.

"You are India's Amrit Peedhi. You will shape your lives over the next 20-25 years, and you will lead the country to the goal of a Viksit Bharat in 2047. The country needs your energy, your imagination and your talent, so staying drug-free is crucial for the country and for your own lives," said PM Modi. .

The campaign also aligns itself with the Modi-led government's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' mission.

Also Read | ‘Drugs being used to hurt India’s interests': PM Modi launches ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan’, urges youths to lead movement

A look at other global campaigns This is not the first anti-drug movement in the world. Several campaigns in the US, UK and others have been launched over the years to tackle drug trafficking and increasing substance abuse amongst the youth.

Let's take a look at some of them below:

1. In the US, President Donald Trump launched a "war on drugs" in 2025, which resulted in the US military conducting strikes in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean against suspected drug-smuggling vessels.

The Trump administration also declared fentanyl a "weapon of mass destruction" as part of its movement against drug trafficking.

Furthermore, the White House also designated several Latin American syndicates as foreign terrorist organisations.

2. Trump's war on drugs also echoes a similar move by former president Richard Nixon in 1971, when the Republican leader declared drug abuse to be "public enemy number one."

The 1971 campaign mainly focused on tackling increased heroin addiction of veterans of the Vietnam War. However, this policy would shape later administrations towards strict law enforcement and incarceration for traffickers.

3. In 1990, former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher hosted the World Ministerial Drug Summit, where she stated that the need of the hour was to protect young people and not deliberately expose them to drugs.

During her cabinet, Thatcher focused on tracking global heroin routes, which also led to friction with India due to the deployment of liaison officers in New Delhi and Mumbai in the mid 1980s.

4. Apart from this, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), also continues to play a key role to tackle drug abuse, organized crime and more.

The UNODC works to strengthen states’ ability to detect and intercept illicit drug flows at borders and to equip frontline officers with testing equipment.

"Making borders and key shipping routes less vulnerable to exploitation also fosters a safer environment for legitimate business and trade, contributing to a more stable and resilient global economy," reads the official website. The UN agency also seeks to provide alternative livelihoods for people vulnerable to growing crops such as coca, poppy or ephedra.

5. Governmental measures aside, law enforcement agencies also team up to tackle drug trafficking. For instance, in 2025, under Operation RapTor, Europol (European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation), made a total of 270 arrests of dark web vendors and buyers across ten countries, including the US, Germany, South Korea, France and others.