Sonam Wangchuk not alone, student activists running a parallel hunger strike at Jantar Mantar

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the education system. His health has been a cause for concern as the ongoing Cockroach Janta Protest has completed 25 days, with Wangchuk's hunger strike under its umbrella entering its 17th day on Tuesday. Student activists have also been on a parallel hunger strike for the same duration with Sonam Wangchuck. (PTI/ Neha Bora Instagram)

And Wangchuk is not the only one on hunger strike at the protest spearheaded by the satirical political outfit CJP, founded by political communication strategist Abhijeet Dipke.

Student activists have also been on a parallel hunger strike for the same duration. At least four of them are from the All India Students Association (AISA). One of them had to be hospitalised on Monday due to hypovolemic shock, an emergency caused by severe blood or fluid loss that can affect the heart. Identified as Deepak, he was discharged from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by AISA, Deepak's heartbeat fluctuated while he was under observation, following which doctors conducted medical tests. His ECG was normal, and his pulse rate stabilised before discharge.

The organisation said its remaining activists on strike — national president Neha Bora, along with members Manish and Aameen — continued their indefinite fast at a separate stage at the Jantar Mantar protest site.

“For every one of ours you send to the hospital, our resolve to see Dharmendra Pradhan fall becomes stronger,” Neha Bora said.